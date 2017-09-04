Labor Day Jam: Melodic Shredding and Gorgeous Tone From Jakub Zytecki: “Letters”

YouTube

Hi!

This track is a part of my new ‘Feather Bed’ EP that is out now

available on -

Bandcamp :

jakubzytecki.bandcamp.com

iTunes :

itunes.apple.com

Spotify :

open.spotify.com

and more.

The EP introduces a new chapter, which is the start of my relationship with Mayones Guitars and I’m beyond excited to see where that leads us.

This beautiful instrument that you see in a video is a prototype of what’s being created in their magic chambers. :)

Huge thanks to my love Kaja Sosnowska for all the help with the video.

love,

jakub

FB : facebook.com

INSTAGRAM : instagram.com