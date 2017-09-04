Simon’s Cat: A Day in the Life

YouTube

‘A Day in the Life of a Cat Owner’

Do you ever think that Simon’s Cat reminds you of your own cat? Watch this collection to see the trials and tribulations of cat owner Simon during a typical day.

How does your cat compare?

Featuring cat fails, computer malfunctions, a baseball bat, a very rude awakening and the internet’s cutest kitten.

Films included:

Cat Man Do:

Feed Me:

Hot Water:

Cat & Mouse:

Muddy Paws:

Pizza Cat:

Bed Sheets:

TV Dinner:

Let Me Out:

‘A Day in the Life’ Credits:

Directed by: Simon Tofield

Animation: Simon Tofield, Mel Northover, Sandra Gaudi, Emma Wakley

Clean Up: Aude Carpentier, Liza Nechaeva, Michael Cotton-Russell, Setareh Seto

Foley and Music: Russell Pay

Edit: Rebecca Warner-Perry

Owl sfx: freesound.org

creativecommons.org

Executive Producer: Mike Bell

Producer: Emma Burch

Associate Producer: Edwin Eckford

Production Manager: Rebecca Warner-Perry

FAQs:

Q. Why isn’t ‘Off to the Vet’ available in full on YouTube?

A. ‘Off to the Vet’ film production and crowdfunding campaign was a huge undertaking for the Simon’s Cat Team. Our hope is to produce more long form, full colour content for our fans but without having to turn to them through crowdfunding again. The film was completed in 2015 and submitted it to a selection of international film festivals over the following months. During this time it was exclusively available to all funders that contributed via our private production blog. The feedback we have received from our funders has been overwhelming positive and we hope they are extremely proud of making the film a possibility. If you are a funder and have any questions regarding the campaign please contact us at igg@simonscat.com

Q. What software do you use?

A. Simon’s Cat is made using Adobe Flash / TV Paint animation software.

Q. Why does it take so long to make each Simon’s Cat film?

A. Even though the films are made on computer software, they are still hand-animated in a traditional manner, frame to frame. It usually takes between 12 and 25 drawings to create 1 second of a Simon’s Cat film.

Q. Where can I buy Simon’s Cat merchandise?

A. You can purchase Simon’s Cat products from the official web shop: simonscat.com