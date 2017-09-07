The Bob Cesca Show: Hurricane Irma
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Hurricane Irma: The lovely and talented Jacki Schechner is here today from InvestigateRussia.org; Hurricane Irma and Jacki’s parents; Catastrophic damage forecasted for east coast; Trump’s weak statements on the hurricane; Don Junior keeps confessing to Russia plot; Facebook revelation could be a huge opening to the entire Russia story; Devin Nunes unrecused himself; Russian hacking more extensive than previously known; Rush Limbaugh says Irma is a hoax; Buy Bob’s reading of the Steele Dossier via Patreon and Band Camp; and much more.