A Stunner: One of Trump’s Digital Campaign Leaders Explains That Facebook, Google and YouTube Helped Get Him Elected

I don’t know how many people are on Mueller’s list to interview but I’m guessing she made like #17 pic.twitter.com/pN9qjXXId7 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 6, 2017

I started watching out of curiosity, but my jaw dropped when Trump digital manager Theresa Hong got to the part where she explained how Google, Facebook and YouTube all consulted directly with Cambridge Analytica to help get Donald Trump elected, because they were paid “millions and millions of dollars.”

Starting at about 2:35 into the video clip:

INTERVIEWER: I mean, what were Facebook, Google and YouTube people actually doing here? Why were they here? THERESA HONG: They were helping us, you know I mean they were basically our hands-on partners as far as being able to you know, utilize the platform as effectively as possible. [The Trump campaign spent $85 million on Facebook.] When you’re pumping in millions and millions of dollars to these social platforms, you’re gonna get white club treatment, so they would send people, you know, representatives, to the Project Alamo to ensure that all of our needs were being met.

I can’t even start with this.

Put this together with the news that Facebook profited from running advertisements from Russian front groups.