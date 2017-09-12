 

The Bob Cesca Show: Hey Whah Happun

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Hey Whah Happun: The amazing Kimberley Johnson is here today; Hillary’s book is out today; Hillary haters on the left; Ted Cruz liked a porn video on Twitter; Steve Bannon’s throbbing dewlap; Steve Bannon on Trump and Russia; Devin Nunes derped again; Russian politician confirms attack on the election; Sputnik and RT contacted by Mueller; Bannon v Kushner; Justice Department debunks wiretapping of Trump Tower; Buy Bob’s reading of the Steele Dossier via Patreon and Band Camp; and much more.

Nashville Porsche Driver Shoots Homeless Man in Row It's Tennessee so smart money says she gets away with attempted murder. A Tennessee woman is charged with attempted murder after she shot a homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche, police have said. Gerald Melton told ...
Thanos
1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Views: 131 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jidenna: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert (NSFW) Sept. 5, 2017 | Bobby Carter -- "Classic Man," the 2015 debut single from Nigerian-American MC Jidenna, caught everyone off guard. The song found him teetering between rapping and singing about elegance, politeness and Nat "King" Cole, and the ...
Thanos
12 hours, 48 minutes ago
Views: 275 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Honey Saffron Challah INGREDIENTS:2 c. very warm water¼ tsp. saffron4 eggs½ c. light olive oil½ c. honey¼ c. sugar1 Tbsp. salt2 envelopes yeast8-9 c. unbleached bread flour (I prefer King Arthur) Crush saffron in 2 c. of very warm water. Let stand ...
The Vicious Babushka
1 day, 23 hours ago
Views: 368 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dallas Protest Leader Dominique Alexander Arrested Again According to Alexander, he sold the company's services to several businesses that did not make good on their purchases. His former employer is coming after him for those unpaid funds, he says. "This is a civil issue. If I ...
Thanos
3 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 522 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Eugenics, Power and Prejudice: Why America Had a Nazi Problem Before Charlottesville Charlottesville is the birthplace of America's eugenic laws. These laws resulted in up to 70,000 people being sterilised against their will throughout the last century, in over 30 states. In men, this meant being given a vasectomy; for women ...
Thanos
5 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 708 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 23 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Aimee Mann - Patient Zero (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Aimee Mann performing "Patient Zero" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded July 17, 2017. Host: Stevie ZoomAudio Engineer: Chris Bailey & Kevin SuggsCameras: Scott Holpainen, Jeff Wenzel & Justin WilmoreEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgaimeemann.com
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 821 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Settlement in Lawsuit on Behalf of Two Women Who Were Harassed Applying for Marriage LicenseMore: Americans United and Fairness West Virginia have... - Americans United for Separation of Church and State
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 933 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jeff Bezos Wants to Give More Money to Charity. He Should Pay His Workers First. This is the story of our age, the disruption and change turned out to all be about screwing middle class workers when you get to end effect. Amazon contracts out their warehouse work to gig economy pirate capitalist groups. ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 944 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Despite Horrible Summer Box Office, Moviegoing Isn’t Dead: Lessons Learned Our creative industries are the engines of our future economy so I tend to watch them a bit. The lack of an August marquee title in the spirit of last year’s Suicide Squad has slowed the annual box office ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 929 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Foo Fighters - the Sky Is a Neighborhood The second track out now from the new album ‘Concrete and Gold’ coming 09.15.17Video directed by Dave Grohl. Explore your neighborhood. View constellations on your phone: sky.foofighters.com LISTENApple Music – smarturl.itSpotify – smarturl.itiTunes – smarturl.itAmazon – smarturl.itGoogle Play – ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 855 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs