The Bob Cesca Show: Hey Whah Happun
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Hey Whah Happun: The amazing Kimberley Johnson is here today; Hillary’s book is out today; Hillary haters on the left; Ted Cruz liked a porn video on Twitter; Steve Bannon’s throbbing dewlap; Steve Bannon on Trump and Russia; Devin Nunes derped again; Russian politician confirms attack on the election; Sputnik and RT contacted by Mueller; Bannon v Kushner; Justice Department debunks wiretapping of Trump Tower; Buy Bob’s reading of the Steele Dossier via Patreon and Band Camp; and much more.