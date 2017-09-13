Pharma-Bro Martin Shkreli’s Bail Revoked After He Offered Money for People to Assault Hillary Clinton

Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy: Martin Shkreli to Be Jailed for Seeking a Hair From Hillary Clinton.

Note to the New York Times: “seeking a hair” is more properly known as “assault and battery.”

Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive who is awaiting sentencing for a fraud conviction, was sent to jail on Wednesday after a federal judge found that he presented a threat to the community because he had offered money for a strand of Hillary Clinton’s hair. Mr. Shkreli, who was free on $5 million bail while he awaited sentencing, offered $5,000 on Facebook to anyone who could “grab a hair” from Mrs. Clinton during her book tour. “There has been a danger presented through this post,” Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto said at the hearing in Federal District Court in Brooklyn.

Here’s what Shkreli posted at Facebook; he clearly called for people to “grab a hair from her.”

“The Clinton Foundation is willing to KILL to protect its secrets. So on HRC’s book tour, try to grab a hair from her. I must confirm the sequences I have. Will pay $5,000 per hair obtained from Hilary Clinton. Payment after the sequence matches. Good luck, patrollers.”

Creepy British con man and Alex Jones crony Paul Joseph Watson promptly labeled this threat from a convicted felon “a joke,” because this is the sort of thing right wingers think is the height of comedy.

Shkreli is essentially going to prison because he joked about Hillary. https://t.co/dqxZ66ayNj — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 13, 2017