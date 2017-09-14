 

Hilarious Mass Right Wing Freakout on Reports That Trump Caved on His Ridiculous Wall

How to make the right lose their alleged minds
After reports last night that Trump had made a deal with Democrats that excluded Trump’s ridiculous WALL (that’s how he refers to it on Twitter, in all-caps), the right wing media staged a massive, hilarious freak out. How dare he renege on a promise that was never going to happen in the real world?

White nationalist congressman Steve King saw apocalypse before his eyes.

But of course, Trump’s people immediately got out there, at 10pm Eastern time, to “clarify” these reports and deny Trump was abandoning the stupid wall idea. Because no idea is too stupid for this gang of bigoted dunces.

And Trump himself had a slew of early morning rants, including yet another promise that his WALL is really going to happen, yes indeedy, don’t you worry. He’s already fixing the fences!

Laurence Tribe’s comment was on target:

But a glance at the Breitbart “News” front page shows how worked up the right wing base is, even with the disavowals. Are they beginning to realize they can’t trust a single word the Orange One says? (Doubtful.)

But also at Breitbart today, we find an article raging at the news that Trump will reportedly sign a resolution denouncing white supremacist groups. Because that would be a bad thing for the Breitbart gang, obviously. They’re calling it: A European-Style Assault on Free Speech.

The preamble, in addition to expressing “support for the Charlottesville community,” demands of the President that he rejects “White nationalists, White supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups” and urges him and his cabinet to “use all available resources to address the threats posed by those groups”.

From the outset this is disingenuous and troublesome.

The President has already disavowed these groups, including Neo Nazis and the KKK. Why are elected members, alongside the White House, wasting time virtue signaling over it?

Of course, these are the same people who demand that all Muslims must constantly disavow and denounce Islamic extremists, no matter how many times they do. But hypocrisy is the dominant paradigm of right wing media.

