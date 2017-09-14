Trump Can’t Help It: He’s Back to Claiming “Both Sides” Were Responsible for Violence in Charlottesville

The president of the US is not a well man

We’ve seen this pattern over and over with Donald Trump. He says something grossly offensive or blatantly racist and/or sexist, there’s a huge public outcry, then he insincerely walks it back and his people jump in front of the cameras and do damage control.

Then, a few days or weeks later, he’ll go right back and say the same damned thing again that got him in trouble. You can tell it just eats away at his gargantuan ego to admit to any sort of mistake or offense, and he just can’t help himself. He has to repeat the grotesque statement that offended everyone, because he can’t stand to lose that all-important sense of dominance.

And he’s doing it again. When it was reported he would sign a congressional resolution calling on him to denounce white supremacist groups, I knew right away this was going to provoke him into one of his tortured backflips, and sure enough, today he resurrected his claim that “both sides” were responsible for the violence in Charlottesville.

He can’t help himself. He’s ruled by his narcissism.