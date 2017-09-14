The Bob Cesca Show: Quicksand
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Quicksand: David ‘T Rex’ Ferguson from Rawstory is here today; Trump cut a big darn dill with Schumer and Pelosi on DACA and border security; Trump supporters are freaking out; Trump says McConnell and Paul Ryan are on board; Trump dives into another quicksand pit; Bannon, Kushner and Flynn implicated in Crown Prince meeting; Devin Nunes derps again; Mike Flynn promoted a nuclear power plant deal with Russia while serving in the White House; The exploitation of Facebook is terrifying; Buy Bob’s reading of the Steele Dossier via Patreon and Band Camp; and much more.