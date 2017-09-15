 

Trump Bashes Our British Allies for Being Weak on Terrorism Before Attack Is Even Confirmed (Again)

A narcissistic fear-mongering loose cannon
292
Politics • Views: 3,211
6

Well, our so-called president did it again today. What did he do this time, you ask? As soon as reports of an apparent attack in the London subway (which injured several people) began to appear on Fox News, the Trump-thing grabbed his iPhone, jumped on Twitter, and started ranting about terrorism and slamming our British allies.

And as usual, he did this before any confirmation that it was an actual terror attack.

ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ Quote

Trump apparently had no information to justify his statement that the suspects “were in the sights of Scotland Yard,” but being clueless has never stopped him from blathering.

And British officials were clearly irritated by Trump’s knee-jerk tweets; pissing off US allies is becoming one of Trump’s signature moves.

Prime Minister Theresa May reproached Trump for his rhetoric in the wake of what police are investigating as a terrorist attack that injured at least 18 people.

“I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation,” she said. “As I’ve just said, the police and security services are working to discover the full circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify all those responsible.”

You don’t need a degree in political science to understand why Trump does this. Fear-mongering about Muslims has always been one of the main pillars of his xenophobic nationalism, and he seizes on any attack like this to promote his Muslim ban — an executive order that was ruled unconstitutional, not “politically incorrect.”

Trump has been wrong when he jumps the gun, too; when a man with an assault rifle attacked a casino in the Philippines recently, Trump immediately labeled it “terrorism,” assuming it was perpetrated by an Islamic extremist. When the Philippine government said the attack was an attempted robbery and had nothing to do with terrorism, Trump never retracted those comments or mentioned it again.

But it’s very revealing to contrast this reckless behavior when it comes to suspected Islamic extremist attacks to his much more circumspect reaction to the white supremacist terrorism in Charlottesville, when he said, “It is a very important statement. So I don’t want to go quickly and just make a statement for the sake of making a political statement. I want to know the facts.”

White supremacists get the benefit of the doubt — but Muslims are instantly made to assume the guilt for any attack that even remotely looks like it came from Islamic extremists. This says everything about the way Donald Trump thinks.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Trump Is the Joker: “As Long as It’s According to the Plan-Even if the Plan Is Horrifying” Yeah, it's starting to look more and more like we elected this guy: The right-wing freakout over Trump flip-flopping on the one issue that made them all fall head-over-heels in love with him -- bashing & deporting Brown People ...
Khal Wimpo (wounded at Bowling Green)
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 204 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Marine Booted From Corps for Flying White Nationalist Banner One of two active-duty Marines arrested in May for hanging a white nationalist banner during a Confederate Memorial Day celebration has been booted from the service, Marine Corps Times reported on Sept. 12 — one month after violent clashes ...
Thanos
1 day, 23 hours ago
Views: 713 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 52 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 9
Comments: 1: 9
PETA Knows a Monkey Selfie Is Worth More Than a 1000 Word$ I'm going to play Devil's advocate here and say I'm not entirely sure when PETA (the non-profit animal rights organization whose 2016 numbers showed $50,577,357 in operating expenses, $67,034,918 in total revenue and net asset increases of $16,457,561) sued ...
Earnest Badger
3 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 518 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Nashville Porsche Driver Shoots Homeless Man in Row It's Tennessee so smart money says she gets away with attempted murder. A Tennessee woman is charged with attempted murder after she shot a homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche, police have said. Gerald Melton told ...
Thanos
2 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 423 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jidenna: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert (NSFW) Sept. 5, 2017 | Bobby Carter -- "Classic Man," the 2015 debut single from Nigerian-American MC Jidenna, caught everyone off guard. The song found him teetering between rapping and singing about elegance, politeness and Nat "King" Cole, and the ...
Thanos
3 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 449 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Honey Saffron Challah INGREDIENTS:2 c. very warm water¼ tsp. saffron4 eggs½ c. light olive oil½ c. honey¼ c. sugar1 Tbsp. salt2 envelopes yeast8-9 c. unbleached bread flour (I prefer King Arthur) Crush saffron in 2 c. of very warm water. Let stand ...
The Vicious Babushka
4 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 534 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Dallas Protest Leader Dominique Alexander Arrested Again According to Alexander, he sold the company's services to several businesses that did not make good on their purchases. His former employer is coming after him for those unpaid funds, he says. "This is a civil issue. If I ...
Thanos
5 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 708 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Eugenics, Power and Prejudice: Why America Had a Nazi Problem Before Charlottesville Charlottesville is the birthplace of America's eugenic laws. These laws resulted in up to 70,000 people being sterilised against their will throughout the last century, in over 30 states. In men, this meant being given a vasectomy; for women ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 872 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 23 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Aimee Mann - Patient Zero (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Aimee Mann performing "Patient Zero" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded July 17, 2017. Host: Stevie ZoomAudio Engineer: Chris Bailey & Kevin SuggsCameras: Scott Holpainen, Jeff Wenzel & Justin WilmoreEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgaimeemann.com
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 951 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Settlement in Lawsuit on Behalf of Two Women Who Were Harassed Applying for Marriage LicenseMore: Americans United and Fairness West Virginia have... - Americans United for Separation of Church and State
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 1,028 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs