And Now, a Horror Story Told in Hand-Drawn Animation: “DARK MIXER”
Simple yet unsettling
Arts • Views: 1,824
DARK MIXER Film
2014 / Animated Film / B&W / 16:9 / stereo / 4min 55sec
Direction, Drawing, Sound : Hirotoshi Iwasaki
This work has a “motion’s dépaysement” in the concept that extracts the motion from existing video and transposes and transformation to animation. When I remix reality that our own way of thinking, objects come out. It evokes the contents of unconscious mixer and also I can say it is “DARK MIXER”.
AWARD
Grand Prix non-narrative short at Holland Animation Film Festival 2015