 

Hillary Clinton’s Fascinating Interview on NPR Fresh Air: ‘Optimistic About Our Country, but I Am Not Naive’

Terry Gross’s interview with Hillary Clinton is a fascinating listen, but also depressing because instead of this smart, funny, thoughtful woman we have the Trump-thing squatting in the White House like a malevolent toad, wreaking havoc on everything good about the United States.

In an alternate universe in which Hillary is the president, the US is still respected by our allies and still on course to become a better place, instead of the nightmarish reality we live in, in which our allies are alienated, our social safety net is rapidly being dismantled, the worst people in the country are empowered, and white supremacism is ascendant in a way we haven’t seen in a century.

Anyway, give it a listen, and think about what might have been.

By the way, the quote that’s been wildly circulated all day, saying she “wouldn’t rule out” questioning the legitimacy of the election, is being taken out of context; after that section Clinton makes it clear she’s not suggesting some kind of attempt to overturn the election results, because there’s no mechanism to do so.

But impeachment? That, we do have a mechanism for.

