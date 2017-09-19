Video: Donald Trump Embarrasses the US Again With an Insane War-Mongering Speech at the UN

YouTube

There’s a lot in this crazed speech to dislike and a lot to be disturbed by, but this was the most frightening part:

The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary. That’s what the United Nations is all about; that’s what the United Nations is for. Let’s see how they do.

Yes, that’s the president of the United States threatening to kill 25 million people, in front of the UN General Assembly, and throwing his now-standard schoolyard taunt at Kim Jong-un.

Trump is creating an intolerable situation for North Korea. Kim Jong-un will react to this threat by working even harder to build a nuclear arsenal; it’s the only rational course for him to take. Trump has completely abandoned any attempt at diplomacy, and put us on a fast track to a war that will probably involve nuclear weapons.

Trump also directed a copious amount of threats and hard line rhetoric at Iran, because one war won’t be enough for this madman.

The Iran Deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into. Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it — believe me.

The real embarrassment to the United States was standing behind that podium in the General Assembly.

Here’s a complete transcript if you’d prefer to read it instead of watching this horrific man struggle to follow his teleprompter.