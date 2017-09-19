 

The Bob Cesca Show: Rocket Man

2
Humor • Views: 265
2

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Rocket Man: Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News & Comment joins us today; Buzz Burbank vs Hurricane Irma; Trump’s horrifying address to the UN; Kim Jong Un is Rocket Man; Don Junior turns down Secret Service protection endangering national security; Paul Manafort was wiretapped under a FISA warrent; Manafort’s home raided after picking the lock; The attempt to flip Manafort; Senate committee cancels Michael Cohen hearing; Mueller attains Facebook documents after issuing search warrant; Buy Bob’s reading of the Steele Dossier via Patreon and Band Camp; and much more.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
How Renaissance Painting Smoldered With a Little Known Hallucinogen Bosch provides the most fertile ground for art lovers wanting to believe that hallucinogenic fungi may have a significant place in art history. This is partially because the painter has a special connection to Anthony, depicting the saint over ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 8 hours ago
Views: 260 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Hillary Clinton’s ‘What Happened’ Says Something Revealing About America Later, Clinton brings a similar wistfulness to her account of the second debate with Trump, at which he stalked her on stage, seeking to intimidate her. “Do you stay calm,” she asks, referring to her options, “keep smiling and ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 9 hours ago
Views: 249 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Honey Glazed Apple Strudel : Recipe INGREDIENTS1 package of frozen croissant dough (hey I'm in a wheelchair!)1/2 c. breadcrumbs1/2 c. (1/2 stick) butter or margarine8 Apples (4 Granny Smith & 4 Honeycrisp)1/2 c. dried Montmorency cherries (optional)2 Tbsp rum or kirschwasser (optional)1/2 c. sugar1/4 c. ...
The Vicious Babushka
1 day, 11 hours ago
Views: 364 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Study: 4,500 Deaths a Year From High Europe Diesel Emissions Remember that time Europe encouraged diesel vehicles because they were thought to be more environmentally friendly? Between black carbon climate effects and cancer deaths that claim turns out to be specious. BERLIN (AP) — Researchers say there have been ...
Thanos
1 day, 11 hours ago
Views: 198 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Marine Booted From Corps for Flying White Nationalist Banner One of two active-duty Marines arrested in May for hanging a white nationalist banner during a Confederate Memorial Day celebration has been booted from the service, Marine Corps Times reported on Sept. 12 — one month after violent clashes ...
Thanos
5 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 1,191 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 55 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 12
Comments: 3: 12
PETA Knows a Monkey Selfie Is Worth More Than a 1000 Word$ I'm going to play Devil's advocate here and say I'm not entirely sure when PETA (the non-profit animal rights organization whose 2016 numbers showed $50,577,357 in operating expenses, $67,034,918 in total revenue and net asset increases of $16,457,561) sued ...
Earnest Badger
1 week ago
Views: 912 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Nashville Porsche Driver Shoots Homeless Man in Row It's Tennessee so smart money says she gets away with attempted murder. A Tennessee woman is charged with attempted murder after she shot a homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche, police have said. Gerald Melton told ...
Thanos
6 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 805 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jidenna: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert (NSFW) Sept. 5, 2017 | Bobby Carter -- "Classic Man," the 2015 debut single from Nigerian-American MC Jidenna, caught everyone off guard. The song found him teetering between rapping and singing about elegance, politeness and Nat "King" Cole, and the ...
Thanos
6 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 779 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Honey Saffron Challah INGREDIENTS:2 c. very warm water¼ tsp. saffron4 eggs½ c. light olive oil½ c. honey¼ c. sugar1 Tbsp. salt2 envelopes yeast8-9 c. unbleached bread flour (I prefer King Arthur) Crush saffron in 2 c. of very warm water. Let stand ...
The Vicious Babushka
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 891 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Dallas Protest Leader Dominique Alexander Arrested Again According to Alexander, he sold the company's services to several businesses that did not make good on their purchases. His former employer is coming after him for those unpaid funds, he says. "This is a civil issue. If I ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 1,078 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs