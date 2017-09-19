The Bob Cesca Show: Rocket Man
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Rocket Man: Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News & Comment joins us today; Buzz Burbank vs Hurricane Irma; Trump’s horrifying address to the UN; Kim Jong Un is Rocket Man; Don Junior turns down Secret Service protection endangering national security; Paul Manafort was wiretapped under a FISA warrent; Manafort’s home raided after picking the lock; The attempt to flip Manafort; Senate committee cancels Michael Cohen hearing; Mueller attains Facebook documents after issuing search warrant; Buy Bob’s reading of the Steele Dossier via Patreon and Band Camp; and much more.