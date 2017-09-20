Sound the Alarm! Jimmy Kimmel on Bill Cassidy’s Health “Care” Bill
Politics • Views: 411
It’s time to sound the warning siren again, folks, because the Republican Party is getting ready for another try at destroying the health care of millions of Americans for no good reason. Jimmy Kimmel understands the issues around this monstrous bill better than most of these clowns.
Jimmy shares his thoughts on Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham’s new health “care” bill including why it doesn’t pass Cassidy’s “Jimmy Kimmel Test.”
Also see
Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson Bill Would Reduce Federal Funding to States by $215 Billion | Avalere Health I’ve covered the GOP repeal plans since day one. Graham-Cassidy is the most radical. Bill Cassidy Responds To Jimmy Kimmel By Doubling Down On The Dishonesty | HuffPost Another execrable health-care bill proves bad ideas never die The Sponsors Of Obamacare Repeal Are Trying To Fool America — And Fellow Republicans | HuffPost