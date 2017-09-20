 

Sound the Alarm! Jimmy Kimmel on Bill Cassidy’s Health “Care” Bill

18
Politics • Views: 411
3

YouTube

It’s time to sound the warning siren again, folks, because the Republican Party is getting ready for another try at destroying the health care of millions of Americans for no good reason. Jimmy Kimmel understands the issues around this monstrous bill better than most of these clowns.

Jimmy shares his thoughts on Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham’s new health “care” bill including why it doesn’t pass Cassidy’s “Jimmy Kimmel Test.”

Also see
Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson Bill Would Reduce Federal Funding to States by $215 Billion | Avalere Health I’ve covered the GOP repeal plans since day one. Graham-Cassidy is the most radical. Bill Cassidy Responds To Jimmy Kimmel By Doubling Down On The Dishonesty | HuffPost Another execrable health-care bill proves bad ideas never die The Sponsors Of Obamacare Repeal Are Trying To Fool America — And Fellow Republicans | HuffPost

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
the Killers - Run for CoverArtists: The KillersDirected By: Tarik MikouCo-Directed By: Eric MorinWritten By: Flowers, Stoermer, Vannucci, Price, Cameron, Lee, MarleyProducers: Jacknife Lee, Daniel Jean, Olivier Picard, David Pierrat(C) 2017 Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. vevo.ly
Thanos
16 hours, 4 minutes ago
Views: 215 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
(12) LATEST: 7.1 Magnitude Quake Kills 119 as Buildings Crumble in MexicoMexico’s federal government says the death toll in a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 119.
Thanos
16 hours, 12 minutes ago
Views: 219 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Domestic Violence Homicide Rate Drops With Stricter Gun Law, Study Finds When domestic violence offenders are required to relinquish their guns, instead of simply being barred from owning firearms, the risk that those offenders may kill their partners goes down, a new study finds. The paper, described in the Annals ...
Thanos
16 hours, 54 minutes ago
Views: 208 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Exploring Child Marriage Around the World The age at which people first marry can have long-lasting implications for their physical, economic and social well-being -- particularly when marriage first happens at a young age. As part of our forthcoming global research on child marriage, we ...
Birth Control Works
17 hours, 21 minutes ago
Views: 213 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Failing Charter Schools Have a Reincarnation Plan — ProPublica This past June, Florida’s top education agency delivered a failing grade to the Orange Park Performing Arts Academy in suburban Jacksonville for the second year in a row. It designated the charter school for kindergarten through fifth grade as ...
Birth Control Works
17 hours, 28 minutes ago
Views: 233 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
How Renaissance Painting Smoldered With a Little Known Hallucinogen Bosch provides the most fertile ground for art lovers wanting to believe that hallucinogenic fungi may have a significant place in art history. This is partially because the painter has a special connection to Anthony, depicting the saint over ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 329 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Hillary Clinton’s ‘What Happened’ Says Something Revealing About America Later, Clinton brings a similar wistfulness to her account of the second debate with Trump, at which he stalked her on stage, seeking to intimidate her. “Do you stay calm,” she asks, referring to her options, “keep smiling and ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 308 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Honey Glazed Apple Strudel : Recipe INGREDIENTS1 package of frozen croissant dough (hey I'm in a wheelchair!)1/2 c. breadcrumbs1/2 c. (1/2 stick) butter or margarine8 Apples (4 Granny Smith & 4 Honeycrisp)1/2 c. dried Montmorency cherries (optional)2 Tbsp rum or kirschwasser (optional)1/2 c. sugar1/4 c. ...
The Vicious Babushka
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 420 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Study: 4,500 Deaths a Year From High Europe Diesel Emissions Remember that time Europe encouraged diesel vehicles because they were thought to be more environmentally friendly? Between black carbon climate effects and cancer deaths that claim turns out to be specious. BERLIN (AP) — Researchers say there have been ...
Thanos
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 259 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Marine Booted From Corps for Flying White Nationalist Banner One of two active-duty Marines arrested in May for hanging a white nationalist banner during a Confederate Memorial Day celebration has been booted from the service, Marine Corps Times reported on Sept. 12 — one month after violent clashes ...
Thanos
6 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 1,265 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 56 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 12
Comments: 3: 12
Little Green Footballs