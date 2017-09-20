 

Sick Right-Wing Trolls Delight in Interfering With Mexico City Rescue Efforts

Twitter does nothing as trolls actually cost human lives
Khal Wimpo (wounded at Bowling Green)
245
LGF • Views: 3,437
7

Let me say this again, in case the subtitle is lost: right-wing trolls are causing human victims of the quake in Mexico City to die.

They are posting the names of liberals and activists as “trapped and needing help,” diverting rescuers from saving children stuck under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

They are urging people to get out in the streets and block emergency earthmoving equipment, by trying to spread rumors via WhatsApp that the heavy equipment is meant to crush and kill poor people.

ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ QuoteImage
ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ QuoteImages

They are whipping people into hysteria over the “threat” of looters.

As the devastating earthquake trapped untold hundreds of people and their pets under tons of rubble, some on social media alleged the Mexican government was “sending in heavy machinery to kill poor people,” encouraging fellow trolls and social media users to block ambulances and rescue equipment, as rescue crews encouraged city residents to do the exact opposite—clear the roads to allow ambulances to get through.

As initial news reports and social media users in certain neighborhoods of Mexico City and Puebla warned that some had begun to take advantage of the chaos to steal and loot, and rob pedestrians or vehicles held up in bottleneck traffic, there were the trolls—the same ones who so often glom onto disasters and human rights crises in Mexico to spread misinformation and hatred with zero repercussions. They were encouraging their followers to go out and “let the looting begin.”

“If you see me, say hello … I’m on my way to the looting, sons of bitches,” wrote one Mexican troll, uploading an image of a man in a car, holding a pistol.

“I hope a lot of people die in the #sismo … especially the poor,” wrote one long-time Twitter nuisance, who had one account briefly suspended earlier this week after threatening to rape several female Twitter users in response to the national outrage over the murder of 19-year-old Mara Castilla—a young woman who was abducted, taken to a hotel, and then found dead and wrapped in a sheet last week after using the Cabify ride-share app.

Twitter responded with a slap on the wrist, by freezing that account for seven days. But like most of Mexico’s trolls, adept at the art of sockpuppetry—using multiple accounts for the purpose of deception—it hardly mattered, as he switched to his backup accounts to spread misinformation and lies about the earthquake.

More: thedailybeast.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
President Trump, Kris Kobach and the ACLU: The ACLU Tries to Expand Voting Rights Flush with cash and a newfound demand for activism, the American Civil Liberties Union next month will launch a new effort to expand voting rights in all 50 states that top officials hope will finally let liberals play offense ...
Thanos
2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Views: 236 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
the Killers - Run for CoverArtists: The KillersDirected By: Tarik MikouCo-Directed By: Eric MorinWritten By: Flowers, Stoermer, Vannucci, Price, Cameron, Lee, MarleyProducers: Jacknife Lee, Daniel Jean, Olivier Picard, David Pierrat(C) 2017 Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. vevo.ly
Thanos
23 hours, 29 minutes ago
Views: 244 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
(12) LATEST: 7.1 Magnitude Quake Kills 119 as Buildings Crumble in MexicoMexico’s federal government says the death toll in a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 119.
Thanos
23 hours, 37 minutes ago
Views: 245 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Domestic Violence Homicide Rate Drops With Stricter Gun Law, Study Finds When domestic violence offenders are required to relinquish their guns, instead of simply being barred from owning firearms, the risk that those offenders may kill their partners goes down, a new study finds. The paper, described in the Annals ...
Thanos
1 day ago
Views: 234 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Exploring Child Marriage Around the World The age at which people first marry can have long-lasting implications for their physical, economic and social well-being -- particularly when marriage first happens at a young age. As part of our forthcoming global research on child marriage, we ...
Birth Control Works
1 day ago
Views: 234 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Failing Charter Schools Have a Reincarnation Plan — ProPublica This past June, Florida’s top education agency delivered a failing grade to the Orange Park Performing Arts Academy in suburban Jacksonville for the second year in a row. It designated the charter school for kindergarten through fifth grade as ...
Birth Control Works
1 day ago
Views: 267 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
How Renaissance Painting Smoldered With a Little Known Hallucinogen Bosch provides the most fertile ground for art lovers wanting to believe that hallucinogenic fungi may have a significant place in art history. This is partially because the painter has a special connection to Anthony, depicting the saint over ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 366 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Hillary Clinton’s ‘What Happened’ Says Something Revealing About America Later, Clinton brings a similar wistfulness to her account of the second debate with Trump, at which he stalked her on stage, seeking to intimidate her. “Do you stay calm,” she asks, referring to her options, “keep smiling and ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 329 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Honey Glazed Apple Strudel : Recipe INGREDIENTS1 package of frozen croissant dough (hey I'm in a wheelchair!)1/2 c. breadcrumbs1/2 c. (1/2 stick) butter or margarine8 Apples (4 Granny Smith & 4 Honeycrisp)1/2 c. dried Montmorency cherries (optional)2 Tbsp rum or kirschwasser (optional)1/2 c. sugar1/4 c. ...
The Vicious Babushka
2 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 441 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Study: 4,500 Deaths a Year From High Europe Diesel Emissions Remember that time Europe encouraged diesel vehicles because they were thought to be more environmentally friendly? Between black carbon climate effects and cancer deaths that claim turns out to be specious. BERLIN (AP) — Researchers say there have been ...
Thanos
2 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 275 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs