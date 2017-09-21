 

The Bob Cesca Show: Stop the Hammering

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Stop the Hammering: Kimberley Johnson is here; We’re not bleeping the show any more; Not Safe For Work; Lawrence O’Donnell’s totally justifiable freakout; Drudge shared Russian propaganda links; Manafort offered to give Russia oligarch private briefings; Konstantin Kilimnik and the GRU; Mueller requests White House documents; The List of 13 Things Mueller Wants; Russians used Facebook to organize rallies; Buy Bob’s reading of the Steele Dossier via Patreon and Band Camp; and much more.

Recent Pages
Seth Meyers: Who the Hell Is Dana Rohrabacher?Seth takes a break from breaking news to check in on who Republican California Congressman Dana Rohrabacher is and why he was famously dubbed "Putin's favorite senator."
teleskiguy
37 minutes ago
Views: 80 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Mass Protest in Philippines Over Duterte 'Dictatorship' Opponents criticised Mr Duterte's open threat to reinstate martial law and his brutal war on drugs that has killed thousands. Thousands also attended rival pro-Duterte rallies. Mr Duterte's own son Paolo is facing allegations of drug trafficking.
Thanos
2 hours, 55 minutes ago
Views: 189 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
the Killers - Run for Cover
Thanos
2 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 316 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
(12) LATEST: 7.1 Magnitude Quake Kills 119 as Buildings Crumble in MexicoMexico's federal government says the death toll in a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 119.
Thanos
2 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 339 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Exploring Child Marriage Around the World The age at which people first marry can have long-lasting implications for their physical, economic and social well-being -- particularly when marriage first happens at a young age.
Birth Control Works
2 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 302 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Failing Charter Schools Have a Reincarnation Plan — ProPublica This past June, Florida's top education agency delivered a failing grade to the Orange Park Performing Arts Academy in suburban Jacksonville for the second year in a row. It designated the charter school for kindergarten through fifth grade as
Birth Control Works
2 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 331 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
How Renaissance Painting Smoldered With a Little Known Hallucinogen Bosch provides the most fertile ground for art lovers wanting to believe that hallucinogenic fungi may have a significant place in art history.
Birth Control Works
3 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 445 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Hillary Clinton's 'What Happened' Says Something Revealing About America Later, Clinton brings a similar wistfulness to her account of the second debate with Trump, at which he stalked her on stage, seeking to intimidate her. "Do you stay calm," she asks, referring to her options, "keep smiling and
Birth Control Works
3 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 394 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Honey Glazed Apple Strudel : Recipe INGREDIENTS1 package of frozen croissant dough (hey I'm in a wheelchair!)1/2 c. breadcrumbs1/2 c. (1/2 stick) butter or margarine8 Apples (4 Granny Smith & 4 Honeycrisp)1/2 c. dried Montmorency cherries (optional)2 Tbsp rum or kirschwasser (optional)1/2 c. sugar1/4 c.
The Vicious Babushka
3 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 499 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Study: 4,500 Deaths a Year From High Europe Diesel Emissions Remember that time Europe encouraged diesel vehicles because they were thought to be more environmentally friendly? Between black carbon climate effects and cancer deaths that claim turns out to be specious.
Thanos
3 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 335 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
