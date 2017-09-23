A Beautiful Drone Film: “Tuscany Dawn”
While on tour with Al Jarreau in the 1990s, we had several days off in the Tuscany region of Italy and I got to explore the countryside for miles around (yes, even the steep hills) on a cheapo mountain bike the tour manager bought for me in France. This film brings back those days for me, and I think I even recognize some of the places.
A non-narrative short film of the beautiful landscapes in Tuscany, Italy. The region known for its rolling hills, villages, la dolce vita (the sweet life), vinyards, olives and cypress trees.
This dronefilm is shot on a 2 weeks vacation with my family. Drove out to explore the landscapes of the region, with my drone by early morning, so I could capture Tuscany by dawn.
The entire film was shot on a DJI Mavic Pro drone, with the settings +1, -3, -3 with Neat Video.
Filmed and edited by Bjarke Hvorslev Jensen
Music: Ryan Taubert - Strangers To Ourselves