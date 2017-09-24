An Amazing Solo Performance by Guitarist/Singer Jon Gomm: “Everything”
Song, Album and Guitar Tab from: jongomm.com
iTunes: bit.ly
Amazon UK: bit.ly
Amazon US: amazon.com…
The guitar tab has full super-detailed performance notes to help you learn the song.
‘Everything’ is the 3rd single from my latest album, ‘Secrets Nobody Keeps’.
It’s a twisted love song. It’s about obsession. It’s the song I had the most comments about from the album, which really surprised me, just because it’s so prog - nearly ten minutes long, two time signatures, shreddy guitar solo, even cameo appearances from other songs…
It’s played on my guitar Wilma, through a Trace Acoustic TA200 amp, designed in Britain by amp-genius Paul Stevens. Massive thanks to Tom Allen of Trace Acoustic for producing this video.
Audio mixed and produced by Whiskas, engineered and co-produced by Jon Gomm. Mastered by Tom “The Frequency” Woodhead at Hippocratic Mastering.
LYRICS:
I’ll tell you all of my fears
I’ll tell you all of my shame
If you’ll just lend me an ear
That’s all I want
There is no word I can say
There is no chord I can play
To make me more of a man
And that’s all I want
That’s Everything…
Take my hand I’ll lead you and we’ll never be alone
Take my hand I’ll lead you and we’ll never be alone
The city’s making you ill
It’s like you’re running uphill
Let’s jump off the treadmill
Just close your eyes
I’m gonna build you a house
I’m gonna build you a wall
To keep you safe from it all
Just close your eyes
That’s Everything…
Take my hand I’ll lead you and we’ll never be alone
Take my hand I’ll lead you and we’ll never be alone
Back at the dawning of time
When god made Everything
He had but one thing in mind
To make you mine
You’re everything to me….