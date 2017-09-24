An Amazing Solo Performance by Guitarist/Singer Jon Gomm: “Everything”

YouTube

The guitar tab has full super-detailed performance notes to help you learn the song.

‘Everything’ is the 3rd single from my latest album, ‘Secrets Nobody Keeps’.

It’s a twisted love song. It’s about obsession. It’s the song I had the most comments about from the album, which really surprised me, just because it’s so prog - nearly ten minutes long, two time signatures, shreddy guitar solo, even cameo appearances from other songs…

It’s played on my guitar Wilma, through a Trace Acoustic TA200 amp, designed in Britain by amp-genius Paul Stevens. Massive thanks to Tom Allen of Trace Acoustic for producing this video.

Audio mixed and produced by Whiskas, engineered and co-produced by Jon Gomm. Mastered by Tom “The Frequency” Woodhead at Hippocratic Mastering.

LYRICS:

I’ll tell you all of my fears

I’ll tell you all of my shame

If you’ll just lend me an ear

That’s all I want

There is no word I can say

There is no chord I can play

To make me more of a man

And that’s all I want

That’s Everything…

Take my hand I’ll lead you and we’ll never be alone

Take my hand I’ll lead you and we’ll never be alone

The city’s making you ill

It’s like you’re running uphill

Let’s jump off the treadmill

Just close your eyes

I’m gonna build you a house

I’m gonna build you a wall

To keep you safe from it all

Just close your eyes

That’s Everything…

Take my hand I’ll lead you and we’ll never be alone

Take my hand I’ll lead you and we’ll never be alone

Back at the dawning of time

When god made Everything

He had but one thing in mind

To make you mine

You’re everything to me….