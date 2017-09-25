Trump Ranted: “Iran Test-Fired a Missile.” Today We Find Out There Was No Missile.

Days without Trump embarrassing America: 0

Saturday: Trump rants about a new “Ballistic Missile” (capitalized for some weird reason known only to the Trump-thing) “capable of reaching Israel.”

Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel.They are also working with North Korea.Not much of an agreement we have! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Today: we find out there was no missile. The launch was faked.