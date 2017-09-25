Trump Ranted: “Iran Test-Fired a Missile.” Today We Find Out There Was No Missile.
Saturday: Trump rants about a new “Ballistic Missile” (capitalized for some weird reason known only to the Trump-thing) “capable of reaching Israel.”
Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel.They are also working with North Korea.Not much of an agreement we have!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
Today: we find out there was no missile. The launch was faked.
Iranian state television released video footage Friday claiming to show the launch of a new type of medium-range ballistic missile, a few hours after it was displayed during a military parade in Tehran.
But it turns out Iran never fired a ballistic missile, sources say.
The video released by the Iranians was more than seven months old – dating back to a failed launch in late January, which resulted in the missile exploding shortly after liftoff, according to two U.S. officials.