The Bob Cesca Show: 70s Heartthrob Graham Cassidy
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
70s Heartthrob Graham Cassidy: Not Safe For Work; Buzz Burbank is here; Graham Cassidy is dead; Fake News and Breitbart; Bob’s First Podcast Partner Linked to Russia; Six White House officials used private email for official business; 21 states targeted by Russia; Trump’s horrendous tweets about Puerto Rico; Trump’s Katrina; Trump talks about the Big Ocean; Thousands of Wisconsin voters blocked by Voter ID law; Buy Bob’s reading of the Steele Dossier via Patreon and Band Camp; and much more.