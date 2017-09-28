The Bob Cesca Show: Six Degrees of Sergey
Six Degrees of Sergey: Not Safe For Work; Jacki Schechner from InvestigateRussia.org is here; Julia Louis-Dreyfus diagnosed with breast cancer; Rachel Maddow discusses Lee Stranahan and fake news; Porn correction from Tuesday’s show; The long term Russian goal; The weaponizing of Facebook; Jared Kushner registered to vote as a woman; Trump’s worst day so far; Bob’s twoop goes viral; Roy Moore is nuts; Buy Bob’s reading of the Steele Dossier via Patreon and Band Camp; and much more.