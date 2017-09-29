Trump Fans Circulate Fake Photo of NFL Players Burning a US Flag

Today we find Trump fans on both Facebook and Twitter circulating an obviously fake photograph, with the caption “No more NFL,” purportedly showing Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett burning a US flag in a locker room while other players stand around and cheer.

As I write this, the fake image has been shared on Facebook nearly 5,000 times, and the counter is still increasing rapidly even though many commenters are pointing out that it’s a fake. And the account that posted it, “Vets for Trump,” has more than 100,000 followers.

The original photo was lifted from this page at the Seattle Seahawks site, and shows Bennett doing a post-game victory dance.

Credit: Seattle Seahawks/Rod Mar

Let’s cut right through the haze here and state it outright: Donald Trump has loosed a torrent of racist smears from his base of bigoted supporters, and this is just the latest eruption.

(h/t: Buzzfeed/Michelle Broder Van Dyke.)