Trump Attacks San Juan Mayor, Trump Officials and Right Wing Media Eagerly Echo

Donald Trump is at one of his golf courses for another weekend vacation, but he woke up in a rage this morning, grabbed his iPhone, and fired off one of the most vile series of tweets ever, attacking San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz because she voiced a rather mild criticism of his very obvious lack of engagement with the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.

He kicked it off with a deranged, paranoid claim that Mayor Cruz was “told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.” This guy.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to “get Trump.” Not fair to FR or effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

“They want everything to be done for them.” Translation: “Puerto Ricans are lazy.” This isn’t a dog whistle, it’s an air raid siren of overt bigotry.

Meanwhile this is what Carmen Yulín Cruz has been doing while Trump plays golf and relaxes at a luxury resort.

The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our “true colors”. We cannot be distracted by anything else. pic.twitter.com/7PAINk19xM — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 30, 2017

Other Trump officials promptly echoed Trump’s vicious comments, because of they did.

.@realDonaldTrump hater, the Mayor of San Juan - is the perfect example of an opportunistic politician. Go ask PR Gov about responsiveness. pic.twitter.com/us3p78P9zK — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) September 30, 2017

And the right wing media, always eager to jump on a racist Trump-incited bandwagon, promptly followed suit.

Now that Trump has given the signal to the right wing media, they’re all eagerly smearing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 30, 2017

It’s hard to continue being outraged day after day by this rotting pumpkin in an ill-fitting suit, but this really is one of the worst episodes yet in this rotten presidency.