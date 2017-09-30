 

An Awesome Live Performance by Phoebe Bridgers in a Hotel Room: “Smoke Signals”

Something happened when you were a kid
100
Music • Views: 1,289
2

YouTube

ADVISORY: This video contains explicit lyrics.

In a hotel room near midnight, Bridgers shares a lullaby for the lost. You can’t help but hang on for dear life.

By Lars Gotrich

Phoebe Bridgers was one of our top discoveries going into SXSW, a quiet and powerful voice in the loud din of the festival. After she performed at Central Presbyterian Church, a favorite venue among our staff, Bridgers and percussionist Marshall Vore came to Bob Boilen’s hotel room just before midnight to play the striking “Smoke Signals.”

Stripped of the strings on the studio version, there is still a sweeping quality to this acoustic performance, something like Low’s elegiac waltzes blurred into open chords, suitcase percussion, children’s toy bells and vocal harmony. You can’t help but hang on for dear life.

Credits:

Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann;

LYRICS:

I went with you up to
The place you grew up in
We spent a week in the cold
Just long enough to
“Walden” it with you
Any longer, it would have got old

Singing “Ace of Spades” when Lemmy died
But nothing’s changed
L.A.’s all right
Sleeping in my bed again
And getting in my head
And then walk around the reservoir

You, you must have been looking for me
Sending smoke signals
Pelicans circling
Burning trash out on the beach

One of your eyes is always half-shut
Something happened when you were a kid
I didn’t know you then
And I’ll never understand
why it feels like I did

“How Soon Is Now” in an ’80s sedan
You slept inside of it because your dad
Lived in a campground in the back of a van
You said that song will creep you out until you’re dead

And you must have been looking for me
Sending smoke signals
Pelicans circling
Burning trash out on the beach

I want to live at the Holiday Inn
Where somebody else makes the bed
We’ll watch TV while the lights on the street
Put all the stars to death
It’s been on my mind since Bowie died
Just checking out to hide from life

And all of our problems
I’m gonna solve ‘em
With you riding shot-gun
Speeding, ‘cause fuck the cops

And you, you must have been looking for me
Sending smoke signals
Pelicans circling
Burning trash out on the beach

I buried a hatchet
It’s coming up lavender
The future’s unwritten
The past is a corridor
I’m at the exit looking back through the hall
You are anonymous
I am a concrete wall

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Poldark Season 3 BeginsYes. Our wait has paid off. Poldark is back and will premiere on October 1. pbs.org
PhillyPretzel
12 hours, 43 minutes ago
Views: 80 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Kashmir Fake Photo: Fallout From the UN Speech by Pakistan’s Maleeha Lodhi Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since 1947 and the South Asian neighbours have fought two fully fledged wars and a limited conflict over the disputed region. Earlier that weekend, their representatives had been ...
Thanos
16 hours, 10 minutes ago
Views: 179 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Depeche Mode - Heroes (Highline Sessions Version) Director: Timothy Saccenti timothysaccenti.com Production: Radical Media Executive producer: Jennifer Heath Producer: Andrew Krasniak DOP: Ivan Abel Gaffer: Michael Yetter Production Designer: Andrea Huelse Editor Matt Posey for PS260 Additional VFX:Tachyons+ Music video by Depeche Mode performing Heroes. (C) ...
Thanos
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 195 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Sasse Rips ‘Brown Shirt Pajama Boy Nazi’ Richard Spencer WASHINGTON – Sen. Ben Sasse may not have the tech savvy to properly thread a series of tweets. But the Nebraska Republican showed he's more than capable of savaging white supremacists on the app. On Thursday, he ripped into ...
Thanos
1 day, 2 hours ago
Views: 229 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Stormfront White Supremacist Summit Heads to Crossville White supremacists from Stormfront, an online forum of more than 330,000 members, plan to be in Crossville this weekend for a conference replacing what had been billed earlier as their annual Great Smoky Mountains Summit. Don Black, former Ku ...
Thanos
1 day, 2 hours ago
Views: 626 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
IU: Room With Mural of KKK Rally Will No Longer Be a Classroom A controversial mural at Indiana University that depicts a Ku KIux Klan rally, complete with hooded Klansmen and a burning cross, will not be removed, the university said Friday. But the classroom will. The famous Thomas Hart Benton artwork ...
Thanos
1 day, 2 hours ago
Views: 237 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Hunger Knows No Boundaries It has been two years since the United Nations proposed its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the clock is ticking to reach the goal of ending hunger by 2030. The poorest and most vulnerable of the 7 billion people ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 353 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Why You Can’t Stop Me From Speaking Ill of Thomas Jefferson Again: Why were there no African-Americans in Shortridge High School? Because of what was then believed to be a law of nature, a natural law. Nature had obviously color-coded people for a reason. Otherwise, what the hell were all ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 498 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Unaccompanied in Pain: Gaps in Ohio Law Hurt Teen Moms "They said that without parental consent that she would not be able to sign for her own epidural," Sweeney says. In Ohio, women under 18 who are in labor cannot consent to their own health care. They can receive ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 365 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
All the Revelations From Hours of Testimony by the Pentagon’s Top Uniformed Officer - the Drive What in the world made it wise to poke at a madman in charge of a whole country that has nukes?My question for Kim Jong-un. 7 On North Korea: Whether it's six months or 18 months, it's soon that ...
Unshaken Defiance
3 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 430 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Little Green Footballs