An Awesome Live Performance by Phoebe Bridgers in a Hotel Room: “Smoke Signals”

ADVISORY: This video contains explicit lyrics.

In a hotel room near midnight, Bridgers shares a lullaby for the lost. You can’t help but hang on for dear life.

By Lars Gotrich

Phoebe Bridgers was one of our top discoveries going into SXSW, a quiet and powerful voice in the loud din of the festival. After she performed at Central Presbyterian Church, a favorite venue among our staff, Bridgers and percussionist Marshall Vore came to Bob Boilen’s hotel room just before midnight to play the striking “Smoke Signals.”

Stripped of the strings on the studio version, there is still a sweeping quality to this acoustic performance, something like Low’s elegiac waltzes blurred into open chords, suitcase percussion, children’s toy bells and vocal harmony. You can’t help but hang on for dear life.

Credits:

Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann;

LYRICS:

I went with you up to

The place you grew up in

We spent a week in the cold

Just long enough to

“Walden” it with you

Any longer, it would have got old

Singing “Ace of Spades” when Lemmy died

But nothing’s changed

L.A.’s all right

Sleeping in my bed again

And getting in my head

And then walk around the reservoir

You, you must have been looking for me

Sending smoke signals

Pelicans circling

Burning trash out on the beach

One of your eyes is always half-shut

Something happened when you were a kid

I didn’t know you then

And I’ll never understand

why it feels like I did

“How Soon Is Now” in an ’80s sedan

You slept inside of it because your dad

Lived in a campground in the back of a van

You said that song will creep you out until you’re dead

And you must have been looking for me

Sending smoke signals

Pelicans circling

Burning trash out on the beach

I want to live at the Holiday Inn

Where somebody else makes the bed

We’ll watch TV while the lights on the street

Put all the stars to death

It’s been on my mind since Bowie died

Just checking out to hide from life

And all of our problems

I’m gonna solve ‘em

With you riding shot-gun

Speeding, ‘cause fuck the cops

And you, you must have been looking for me

Sending smoke signals

Pelicans circling

Burning trash out on the beach

I buried a hatchet

It’s coming up lavender

The future’s unwritten

The past is a corridor

I’m at the exit looking back through the hall

You are anonymous

I am a concrete wall