YouTube

Motion Sickness from Stranger In The Alps out Sep 22 on Dead Oceans. Pre-Order Now phoebebridgers.lnk.to

Directed and Edited by: Justin Mitchell

Produced by: Rich Bond and Davis Powers for Striped Blazer Productions

Director of Photography: Michael Lockridge

Assistant Camera: Noah Ramos

Key Grip: Dyron Pacheco

Hair and Makeup: Atlas Ferrera

Styling: Jenny Reyes

vevo.ly