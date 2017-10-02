WATCH LIVE: Trump Attempts to Fake Empathy for Victims of Las Vegas Mass Murder

YouTube

The perpetrator of last night’s horrific mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert was a white male, not an immigrant or Muslim, so Donald Trump won’t be able to stage his usual fear-mongering clown show today. But he’s almost certain to say something shockingly offensive or tone-deaf because that’s who he is.

One thing you shouldn’t expect: any hint of awareness that America’s sick infatuation with weapons of mass murder played a part.