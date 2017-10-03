And Now, an Astounding Performance on Triple Neck Acoustic Guitar: Luca Stricagnoli - FEEL GOOD INC. (Gorillaz)
Luca’s new record is out today! Order here candyrat.com
Listen at: Spotify: tinyurl.com
itunes: tinyurl.com
Apple Music: tinyurl.com
Amazon: tinyurl.com
LUCA’S FACEBOOK facebook.com
WORLD TOUR 2017/2018
lucastricagnoli.com
LUCA’S INSTAGRAM instagram.com
LUCA’S WEBSITE lucastricagnoli.com
LUCA’S BOOKING lucastricagnoliguitar@gmail.com
“Feel Good Inc.” by Gorillaz, arranged and performed by Luca Stricagnoli.
The instrument played in this video is a custom Triple Neck Guitar handmade by Davide Serracini serracini.it;
Video by Joe Ehrhardt / a2k-media & music a2k.de
The percussive tool shown in the video is called Multi Clap and it’s made by Schlagwerk - schlagwerk.com
Capo by Jim Dunlop Products jimdunlop.com
Strings by Dunlop Strings dunlopstrings.com