 

And Now, an Astounding Performance on Triple Neck Acoustic Guitar: Luca Stricagnoli - FEEL GOOD INC. (Gorillaz)

113
Music • Views: 1,307
3

YouTube

Luca’s new record is out today! Order here candyrat.com
Listen at: Spotify: tinyurl.com
itunes:  tinyurl.com
Apple Music: tinyurl.com
Amazon: tinyurl.com

LUCA’S FACEBOOK facebook.com
WORLD TOUR 2017/2018 
lucastricagnoli.com
LUCA’S INSTAGRAM instagram.com
LUCA’S WEBSITE lucastricagnoli.com
LUCA’S BOOKING lucastricagnoliguitar@gmail.com

“Feel Good Inc.” by Gorillaz, arranged and performed by Luca Stricagnoli.

The instrument played in this video is a custom Triple Neck Guitar handmade by Davide Serracini serracini.it;

Video by Joe Ehrhardt / a2k-media & music a2k.de

The percussive tool shown in the video is called Multi Clap and it’s made by Schlagwerk - schlagwerk.com

Capo by Jim Dunlop Products jimdunlop.com

Strings by Dunlop Strings dunlopstrings.com

