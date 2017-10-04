NBC Reports That Rex Tillerson Called Trump a “Moron” (Which He Is) - Tillerson Doesn’t Deny It

The big news today from the Trump clown show is that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson considered quitting after Trump’s infamously ugly speech to the Boy Scouts of America, and in a meeting with Cabinet and Pentagon officials referred to the Orange Oligarch as “a moron.”

Which, of course, he is.

The tensions came to a head around the time President Donald Trump delivered a politicized speech in late July to the Boy Scouts of America, an organization Tillerson once led, the officials said. Just days earlier, Tillerson had openly disparaged the president, referring to him as a “moron,” after a July 20 meeting at the Pentagon with members of Trump’s national security team and Cabinet officials, according to three officials familiar with the incident.

NBC goes on to report that Tillerson had to be talked out of resigning by Trump’s clean-up boy, Mike Pence.

So today, Tillerson got in front of the cameras (a rare occasion), denied he ever considered quitting, and heaped praise on Trump in a nauseatingly obsequious fashion.

However, notice that he didn’t actually deny he called Trump a moron. Instead he said, “I’m not going to deal with petty stuff like that.”

Because, of course, Trump is a wretched, undeniable moron of the first water.

Rex Tillerson says he’s never considered leaving his post pic.twitter.com/fM3V0qOOuV — Bloomberg (@business) October 4, 2017

Further evidence of Trump’s moron-hood:

I rest my case.

The Trump-thing is ranting about — you guessed it — “FAKE NEWS.”

Wow, so many Fake News stories today. No matter what I do or say, they will not write or speak truth. The Fake News Media is out of control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017