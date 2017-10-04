Buzzfeed: Top Trump Cabinet Members Have “Suicide Pact” to Prevent Trump From Firing Them

Today we learn that the malevolent toad squatting in the White House is so reckless, vindictive and unpredictable several of his top Cabinet members have reportedly forged a “suicide pact” in an effort to stop Trump from firing them on a whim.

One US official expressed confidence in Tillerson’s status due to a so-called “suicide pact” forged between Defense Secretary James Mattis, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Tillerson whereby all three cabinet secretaries vow to leave in the event that the president makes moves against one of them.

This is so nuts.