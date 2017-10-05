 

A Massive Exposé From Buzzfeed on How Breitbart and Milo Yiannopoulos Pushed White Nationalism Into the Mainstream

Breitbart’s toxic agenda revealed
Anyone who follows Little Green Footballs knows I’ve been calling out the sickeningly hateful content of Breitbart “News” for many years, and documenting the increasing prevalence of outright racism and white supremacism not just in their comment section (long known as one of the worst sewers of hate on the web), but in their articles and editorial direction as well.

Today, Buzzfeed’s Joseph Bernstein has a mammoth exposé on this vile agenda, and the dominant role played by Milo Yiannopoulos, who was made a right wing star by Steve Bannon specifically to legitimize the white supremacist underworld to which he was already deeply connected.

This is an ugly story full of the same ugly people I’ve been covering at LGF with disgust, and it’s long past time that it comes out; these are the hateful personalities who played a huge role in propelling racist icon Donald Trump into the White House: Here’s How Breitbart And Milo Smuggled White Nationalism Into The Mainstream.

The Breitbart employee closest to the alt-right was Milo Yiannopoulos, the site’s former tech editor known best for his outrageous public provocations, such as last year’s Dangerous Faggot speaking tour and September’s canceled Free Speech Week in Berkeley. For more than a year, Yiannopoulos led the site in a coy dance around the movement’s nastier edges, writing stories that minimized the role of neo-Nazis and white nationalists while giving its politer voices “a fair hearing.” In March, Breitbart editor Alex Marlow insisted “we’re not a hate site.” Breitbart’s media relations staff repeatedly threatened to sue outlets that described Yiannopoulos as racist. And after the violent white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August, Breitbart published an article explaining that when Bannon said the site welcomed the alt-right, he was merely referring to “computer gamers and blue-collar voters who hated the GOP brand.”

These new emails and documents, however, clearly show that Breitbart does more than tolerate the most hate-filled, racist voices of the alt-right. It thrives on them, fueling and being fueled by some of the most toxic beliefs on the political spectrum — and clearing the way for them to enter the American mainstream.

It’s a relationship illustrated most starkly by a previously unreleased April 2016 video in which Yiannopoulos sings “America the Beautiful” in a Dallas karaoke bar as admirers, including the white nationalist Richard Spencer, raise their arms in Nazi salutes.

These documents chart the Breitbart alt-right universe. They reveal how the website — and, in particular, Yiannopoulos — links the Mercer family, the billionaires who fund Breitbart, to underpaid trolls who fill it with provocative content, and to extremists striving to create a white ethnostate.

They capture what Bannon calls his “killing machine” in action, as it dredges up the resentments of people around the world, sifts through these grievances for ideas and content, and propels them from the unsavory parts of the internet up to TrumpWorld, collecting advertisers’ checks all along the way.

These are the people who are destroying the United States’ reputation as a forward-thinking tolerant society, and replacing it with a feudalistic paranoid vision of nihilism in the service of unchecked power.

