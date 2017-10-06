Video: Donald Trump Mocks the Spanish Pronunciation of “Puerto Rico”
Har de har har
Politics • Views: 3,045
It’s hard to believe, but this narcissistic loon actually went on camera today and made fun of the proper Spanish pronunciation of “Puerto Rico,” twice, and then deliberately mispronounced it to proudly display his ignorance.
This is the president of the United States. What can you even say at this point?
Pres. Trump: “PUerto Rico. We love PUerto Rico. And we also love Puerto Rico.” pic.twitter.com/3fbzGvybd4
— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) October 6, 2017