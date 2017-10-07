Breaking: Nazis Are Marching With Torches Again in Charlottesville Tonight
That’s right, folks; the goddamned Nazis, led by Richard Spencer, are at it again in Charlottesville, Virginia, with their asinine tiki torches.
HAPPENING NOW: @RichardBSpencer & white nationalist supporters are back with their torches in front of Lee statue in #Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/CwVhxpN7r8
— Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 7, 2017
Neo-Nazis have rallied with torches again in #Charlottesville. At emancipation square. pic.twitter.com/h4EXXQsK4h
— It’s Going Down (@IGD_News) October 8, 2017
Charlottesville 3.0 was as success. pic.twitter.com/c18ktP0MWD
— Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) October 8, 2017
It looks like they got in and got out in just a few minutes, probably because they were worried about counter-protesters and Antifa showing up.