Breaking: Nazis Are Marching With Torches Again in Charlottesville Tonight

That’s right, folks; the goddamned Nazis, led by Richard Spencer, are at it again in Charlottesville, Virginia, with their asinine tiki torches.

HAPPENING NOW: @RichardBSpencer & white nationalist supporters are back with their torches in front of Lee statue in #Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/CwVhxpN7r8 — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 7, 2017

It looks like they got in and got out in just a few minutes, probably because they were worried about counter-protesters and Antifa showing up.