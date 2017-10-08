Video: Trump Is Compared to Harvey Weinstein, Says He Was Different: “That Was Locker Room”

YouTube

The entire right wing has been desperately trying to attach Harvey Weinstein to the left, because that’s what they do, ignoring the fact that the entire right wing voted for and supports a president who openly boasted — numerous times — about committing sexual assault.

Now Trump is trying to play it like he knew about Weinstein all along. In this clip the Trump-thing begins by saying, “I’ve known Harvey Weinstein for a long time, I’m not at all surprised.”

Then, when a reporter asks him about his infamous comments boasting about grabbing women “by the pussy,” he brushes it off with: “That’s locker room. That’s locker room. Yeah.” Then ignores the reporter.

Strange, though; when this photo was taken recently, Trump didn’t seem at all concerned about Harvey Weinstein’s reported sexual harassment.