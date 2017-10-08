GOP Chair of Senate Foreign Relations Committee: Trump’s Reckless Threats Could Cause “World War III”

Will the GOP ever wake up and realize the danger Donald Trump poses to the security of the United States with his impulsive narcissistic behavior? Well, one prominent Republican seems to have finally reached that point: Bob Corker Says Trump’s Recklessness Threatens ‘World War III’.

WASHINGTON — Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the , charged in an interview on Sunday that President Trump was treating his office like “a reality show,” with reckless threats toward other countries that could set the nation “on the path to World War III.”

In an extraordinary rebuke of a president of his own party, Mr. Corker said he was alarmed about a president who acts “like he’s doing ‘The Apprentice’ or something.”

“He concerns me,” Mr. Corker added. “He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation.”