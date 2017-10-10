What Is Wrong With This Guy? Now Trump Is Challenging Rex Tillerson to Compare IQ Tests With Him

A thin-skinned narcissist with a big mouth and no filters

Every day brings another indication that Donald Trump is unfit for the office of the presidency — and for that matter, unfit to interact with other human beings in general. Seriously, this guy has very real issues: Trump proposes ‘IQ tests’ faceoff with Tillerson after secretary of state calls him a ‘moron’.

President Trump proposed an “IQ tests” faceoff with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after the nation’s top diplomat reportedly called the president a “moron” and disparaged his grasp on foreign policy. In an interview with Forbes magazine published Tuesday, Trump fired a shot at Tillerson over the “moron” revelation, first reported by NBC News and confirmed by several other news organizations, including The Washington Post. “I think it’s fake news,” Trump said, “but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.”

Does he even realize that by reacting like this, he’s basically confirming the NBC News “moron” report?

And then, he followed up by saying he “doesn’t believe in undercutting people,” when he undercuts everyone he works with.

Trump plans to meet for lunch Tuesday with Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in the president’s private dining room at the White House. Shortly before the lunch, a reporter asked Trump whether he had undercut Tillerson with his comments to Forbes. “No, I didn’t undercut anybody. I don’t believe in undercutting people,” Trump said during a brief media appearance in the Oval Office, as he sat beside former secretary of state Henry Kissinger during a meeting to discuss foreign affairs.

How long is America going to let this dangerous clown show continue?