Courtney Barnett + Kurt Vile: “Continental Breakfast”

There’s something so cool about the total lack of pretension or artifice in this song and video. It’s not possible to be in a bad mood after watching.

‘Continental Breakfast’ is taken from Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile’s upcoming album ‘Lotta Sea Lice’ || Pre-order: lnk.to

Out on 13th October 2017 on Milk! Records, Marathon Artists and Matador Records

courtneybarnettandkurtvile.com

Directed and produced by Danny Cohen

Director of Photography: Sherwin Akbarzadeh (Melbourne) & Doug Durant (Philadelphia)

Camera Assistant: Nick Forster (Melbourne) & Andy Hensler (Philadelphia)

Edit: Ben Hall at Edit Hall

Colour: Daniel Stonehouse at Crayon

Shot on Kodak 16mm

Special thanks: Nellie Jackson, Rennie Jaffe, Nick O’Byrne, Hugh Turral, Jack, Ian, & Jason at Metropolis Post, Jeff Melanson, Jon Beattie, Mike at Kodak USA, AMF Highpoint, Evan Prosofsky, Dave Ellis and Derry Sheehan

Lyrics

You won’t believe what I coulda told ya

But I don’t believe I’ve the balls to let you know

I can say that ‘cause I’m a man

But I feel like a little boy… today

I cherish my intercontinental friendships

We talk it over continental breakfast

In a hotel in east bumble-wherever

Somewhere on the sphere, around here

I cherish my intercontinental friendships

Not much very big on enemies

So I kick a can way up into the sun, man

But it falls down into a ravine

I don’t mean to even think about it that way, but I do

Watchin’ the waves come in at night

From my back porch stoop, porch swing swingin’on its own

See it’s just an inhabitant of some holy ghost

I walk like a bruised ego along shorefront property un-owned to me

But I’m feelin’ inferior on the interior don’t ya see Guarded and sentimental (and after all, its just a rental)

(Like better luck performin’ telekinesis on a priestess)

You won’t believe what I mighta, coulda told ya

But I wouldn’t wanna leave ya trippin’ out over it

OK, more-so me, but…

(or just me)