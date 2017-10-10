Courtney Barnett + Kurt Vile: “Continental Breakfast”
There’s something so cool about the total lack of pretension or artifice in this song and video. It’s not possible to be in a bad mood after watching.
‘Continental Breakfast’ is taken from Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile’s upcoming album ‘Lotta Sea Lice’ || Pre-order: lnk.to
Out on 13th October 2017 on Milk! Records, Marathon Artists and Matador Records
Directed and produced by Danny Cohen
Director of Photography: Sherwin Akbarzadeh (Melbourne) & Doug Durant (Philadelphia)
Camera Assistant: Nick Forster (Melbourne) & Andy Hensler (Philadelphia)
Edit: Ben Hall at Edit Hall
Colour: Daniel Stonehouse at Crayon
Shot on Kodak 16mm
Special thanks: Nellie Jackson, Rennie Jaffe, Nick O’Byrne, Hugh Turral, Jack, Ian, & Jason at Metropolis Post, Jeff Melanson, Jon Beattie, Mike at Kodak USA, AMF Highpoint, Evan Prosofsky, Dave Ellis and Derry Sheehan
Lyrics
You won’t believe what I coulda told ya
But I don’t believe I’ve the balls to let you know
I can say that ‘cause I’m a man
But I feel like a little boy… today
I cherish my intercontinental friendships
We talk it over continental breakfast
In a hotel in east bumble-wherever
Somewhere on the sphere, around here
I cherish my intercontinental friendships
Not much very big on enemies
So I kick a can way up into the sun, man
But it falls down into a ravine
I don’t mean to even think about it that way, but I do
Watchin’ the waves come in at night
From my back porch stoop, porch swing swingin’on its own
See it’s just an inhabitant of some holy ghost
I walk like a bruised ego along shorefront property un-owned to me
But I’m feelin’ inferior on the interior don’t ya see Guarded and sentimental (and after all, its just a rental)
(Like better luck performin’ telekinesis on a priestess)
You won’t believe what I mighta, coulda told ya
But I wouldn’t wanna leave ya trippin’ out over it
OK, more-so me, but…
(or just me)