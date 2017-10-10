 

Courtney Barnett + Kurt Vile: “Continental Breakfast”

60
Music • Views: 518
2

YouTube

There’s something so cool about the total lack of pretension or artifice in this song and video. It’s not possible to be in a bad mood after watching.

‘Continental Breakfast’ is taken from Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile’s upcoming album ‘Lotta Sea Lice’ || Pre-order: lnk.to

Out on 13th October 2017 on Milk! Records, Marathon Artists and Matador Records
courtneybarnettandkurtvile.com

—-

Follow
Courtney: lnk.to
Kurt: lnk.to

—-

Directed and produced by Danny Cohen

Director of Photography: Sherwin Akbarzadeh (Melbourne) & Doug Durant (Philadelphia)
Camera Assistant: Nick Forster (Melbourne) & Andy Hensler (Philadelphia)
Edit: Ben Hall at Edit Hall
Colour: Daniel Stonehouse at Crayon
Shot on Kodak 16mm

Special thanks: Nellie Jackson, Rennie Jaffe, Nick O’Byrne, Hugh Turral, Jack, Ian, & Jason at Metropolis Post, Jeff Melanson, Jon Beattie, Mike at Kodak USA, AMF Highpoint, Evan Prosofsky, Dave Ellis and Derry Sheehan

—-

Lyrics
You won’t believe what I coulda told ya
But I don’t believe I’ve the balls to let you know
I can say that ‘cause I’m a man
But I feel like a little boy… today

I cherish my intercontinental friendships
We talk it over continental breakfast
In a hotel in east bumble-wherever
Somewhere on the sphere, around here

I cherish my intercontinental friendships
Not much very big on enemies
So I kick a can way up into the sun, man
But it falls down into a ravine
I don’t mean to even think about it that way, but I do

Watchin’ the waves come in at night
From my back porch stoop, porch swing swingin’on its own
See it’s just an inhabitant of some holy ghost

I walk like a bruised ego along shorefront property un-owned to me
But I’m feelin’ inferior on the interior don’t ya see Guarded and sentimental (and after all, its just a rental)
(Like better luck performin’ telekinesis on a priestess)
You won’t believe what I mighta, coulda told ya
But I wouldn’t wanna leave ya trippin’ out over it
OK, more-so me, but…
(or just me)

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Milestones Today is my birthday. It’s a round number birthday. One of the "big ones" that they make a fuss about. In age, I’m apparently about two HappyWarrior’s worth. Why are birthdays milestones? And why are round ones moreso? I ...
dangerman
8 hours, 17 minutes ago
Views: 151 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lies About Black America Are ‘Central’ to Gun Ownership: A Reporter on What We Get Wrong About Gun Violence Lies that the GOP and Donald Trump promote all day long. “If you look at the neighborhoods where [gun violence] is most clustered,” Beckett said, it’s located in areas with high levels of poverty, low levels of education, and ...
Unshaken Defiance
11 hours, 44 minutes ago
Views: 252 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 23 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
St. Vincent Performs ‘Los Ageless’ One of Stephen's very favorite singer-songwriters collaborates with three pairs of boots to perform a song off her new album "Masseduction". Subscribe To "The Late Show" Channel HERE: bit.lyFor more content from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", click ...
Thanos
13 hours, 4 minutes ago
Views: 224 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer (Official) Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: fandango.com Visit Star Wars at starwars.comSubscribe to Star Wars on YouTube at youtube.comLike Star Wars on Facebook at ...
Thanos
13 hours, 21 minutes ago
Views: 354 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Brazil Branches of US-Based Church Target of Numerous Probes Church Based human trafficking and forced labor -- it's just religious freedom in action.../// When workers made a mistake, such as cutting a frame too short, she says they were screamed at and sometimes even hit to expunge the ...
Thanos
16 hours, 43 minutes ago
Views: 220 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 6 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Missouri Woman Claims Religious Rights Violated by Abortion Law Those religious freedom laws conservatives are pressing through where ever they can might give fundamentalist xtians more grief than they bargained for. The law compels women to wait 72 hours between their initial visit and the procedure, view an ...
Thanos
2 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 402 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lawmakers Call for ‘Stealthing’ to Be Classified as Rape U.S. Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) announced on Wednesday that they would push lawmakers to have "stealthing," or nonconsensual condom removal, classified as rape. In a letter sent to the House Judiciary Committee, Maloney and Khanna ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 358 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Should Animal Abusers Be Registered Like Sex Offenders? It is important to remember that those who abuse animals also tend to abuse children. One of the objectives of the criminal justice system is to protect the innocent and discourage would-be perpetrators from harming them. Whether it does ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 1,084 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 1: 1
Facebook, Google Spread Misinformation About Las Vegas Shooting. What Went Wrong? It appears to be another case of automation working so fast that humans can't keep pace. Unfortunately, these powerful tech companies continue to be a main destination for news and it's not clear how they can solve the problem. ...
Thanos
3 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 317 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
#NotRacists Be Like: The Top 10 Phrases Used by People Who Claim They Are Not Racist This is not about racists. This is about not-racists. You’ve seen them before: the special class of white people who say racist shit and do racist things but declare themselves the “least racist person you know.” Their racism isn’t ...
Thanos
3 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 365 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs