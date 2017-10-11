Sen. Rand Paul Meets With Rep. Dana Rohrabacher - and Holocaust Denier Chuck C. Johnson

Rohrabacher brings a Holocaust denier with him to Sen. Paul’s office

White supremacist Chuck C. Johnson (L), Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R)

I really don’t like linking to the Daily Caller because frankly, it’s a sewer, but they’re the only place that’s reported this story so far. If you click through to read, try not to get any on you.

California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met last week with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul to pitch his proposal to get Wikileaks founder Julian Assange pardoned — and Rohrabacher brought along his white supremacist, Holocaust-denying little buddy, Chuck C. Johnson.

Republican California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met with Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul last Thursday and discussed leveraging Paul’s close relationship with President Donald Trump to let the president know that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is willing to divulge information about the source of leaked emails. “Rand Paul says the president calls him every now and then. I wanted to make sure that when [Trump] calls him that [Paul] knew enough about the Julian Assange offer that I found something of value for the president to look at,” Rohrabacher told TheDC. Sen. Paul’s office declined to comment. Rohrabacher said that Paul was joined by a few of his staffers, and that the California congressman brought along top aide Paul Behrends and conservative journalist Charles C. Johnson.

“Conservative journalist” is about the most misleading way possible to describe this vile human being. Chuck C. Johnson is a notorious white supremacist who recently came out as a Holocaust denier in an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit, in a far right racist group that has now been deleted — but Chuck’s ugly comments are still saved at archive.is:

justacolyte:

what are your thoughts on the Holocaust, WW2, and the JQ [JQ = “Jewish Question” – ed.] in general? ChuckCJohnson:

I do not and never have believed the six million figure. I think the Red Cross numbers of 250,000 dead in the camps from typhus are more realistic. I think the Allied bombing of Germany was a ware crime. I agree with David Cole about Auschwitz and the gas chambers not being real. I read the German War (highly recommend), Bloodlands, Mein Kampf, and all of David Irving. I’m more or less of the view that the war was an outgrowth of the efforts of communism to spread itself throughout the world. I also believe that the fears of German extermination were not misplaced, especially in light of the Ukrainian famine. But I support Israel as a Jewish state and Zionism as a concept. I’m pro-ethno state, generally. I understand why and how Hitler rose to power but think too much of our focus on World War II is spent trying to understand Hitler and not enough is spent trying to understand Weimar. Mecius Moldbug, aka Curtis Yarvin, is right. America is a communist country.

Did Rand Paul know what kind of hateful individual he allowed into his office? It really only takes a few minutes to Google Chuck C. Johnson’s long history of racism, sexism and the kind of blatant hate speech that got him permanently banned from Twitter and suspended multiple times from Facebook.

