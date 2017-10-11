 

Sen. Rand Paul Meets With Rep. Dana Rohrabacher - and White Supremacist Chuck C. Johnson

Rohrabacher brings a Holocaust denier with him to Sen. Paul’s office
160
Weird • Views: 3,924
10
White supremacist Chuck C. Johnson (L), Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R)

I really don’t like linking to the Daily Caller because frankly, it’s a sewer, but they’re the only place that’s reported this story so far. If you click through to read, try not to get any on you.

California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met last week with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul to pitch his proposal to get Wikileaks founder Julian Assange pardoned — and Rohrabacher brought along his white supremacist, Holocaust-denying little buddy, Chuck C. Johnson.

Republican California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met with Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul last Thursday and discussed leveraging Paul’s close relationship with President Donald Trump to let the president know that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is willing to divulge information about the source of leaked emails.

“Rand Paul says the president calls him every now and then. I wanted to make sure that when [Trump] calls him that [Paul] knew enough about the Julian Assange offer that I found something of value for the president to look at,” Rohrabacher told TheDC.

Sen. Paul’s office declined to comment. Rohrabacher said that Paul was joined by a few of his staffers, and that the California congressman brought along top aide Paul Behrends and conservative journalist Charles C. Johnson.

“Conservative journalist” is about the most misleading way possible to describe this vile human being. Chuck C. Johnson is a notorious white supremacist who recently came out as a Holocaust denier in an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit, in a far right racist group that has now been deleted — but Chuck’s ugly comments are still saved at archive.is:

justacolyte:
what are your thoughts on the Holocaust, WW2, and the JQ [JQ = “Jewish Question” – ed.] in general?

ChuckCJohnson:
I do not and never have believed the six million figure. I think the Red Cross numbers of 250,000 dead in the camps from typhus are more realistic. I think the Allied bombing of Germany was a ware crime. I agree with David Cole about Auschwitz and the gas chambers not being real. I read the German War (highly recommend), Bloodlands, Mein Kampf, and all of David Irving. I’m more or less of the view that the war was an outgrowth of the efforts of communism to spread itself throughout the world. I also believe that the fears of German extermination were not misplaced, especially in light of the Ukrainian famine. But I support Israel as a Jewish state and Zionism as a concept. I’m pro-ethno state, generally. I understand why and how Hitler rose to power but think too much of our focus on World War II is spent trying to understand Hitler and not enough is spent trying to understand Weimar. Mecius Moldbug, aka Curtis Yarvin, is right. America is a communist country.

Did Rand Paul know what kind of hateful individual he allowed into his office? It really only takes a few minutes to Google Chuck C. Johnson’s long history of racism, sexism and the kind of blatant hate speech that got him permanently banned from Twitter and suspended multiple times from Facebook.

Related
GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Collaborates With Holocaust-Denying White Supremacist to Meet With Julian Assange Photo of the Day: GOP Rep. Rohrabacher Poses With Holocaust Denier Chuck C. Johnson at Assange Meeting

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Meet Rhiannon Giddens, Newly Minted MacArthur ‘Genius’ As a solo artist — and, before that, as a member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops — singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens has made a career out of revitalizing and invigorating decades' worth of music reflecting the African-American experience. That's meant ...
Thanos
18 hours, 4 minutes ago
Views: 197 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lies About Black America Are ‘Central’ to Gun Ownership: A Reporter on What We Get Wrong About Gun Violence Lies that the GOP and Donald Trump promote all day long. “If you look at the neighborhoods where [gun violence] is most clustered,” Beckett said, it’s located in areas with high levels of poverty, low levels of education, and ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 day, 12 hours ago
Views: 421 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 60 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
St. Vincent Performs ‘Los Ageless’ One of Stephen's very favorite singer-songwriters collaborates with three pairs of boots to perform a song off her new album "Masseduction". Subscribe To "The Late Show" Channel HERE: bit.lyFor more content from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", click ...
Thanos
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 284 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer (Official) Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: fandango.com Visit Star Wars at starwars.comSubscribe to Star Wars on YouTube at youtube.comLike Star Wars on Facebook at ...
Thanos
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 411 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Brazil Branches of US-Based Church Target of Numerous Probes Church Based human trafficking and forced labor -- it's just religious freedom in action.../// When workers made a mistake, such as cutting a frame too short, she says they were screamed at and sometimes even hit to expunge the ...
Thanos
1 day, 17 hours ago
Views: 285 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 9 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Missouri Woman Claims Religious Rights Violated by Abortion Law Those religious freedom laws conservatives are pressing through where ever they can might give fundamentalist xtians more grief than they bargained for. The law compels women to wait 72 hours between their initial visit and the procedure, view an ...
Thanos
3 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 475 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lawmakers Call for ‘Stealthing’ to Be Classified as Rape U.S. Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) announced on Wednesday that they would push lawmakers to have "stealthing," or nonconsensual condom removal, classified as rape. In a letter sent to the House Judiciary Committee, Maloney and Khanna ...
Birth Control Works
4 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 395 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Should Animal Abusers Be Registered Like Sex Offenders? It is important to remember that those who abuse animals also tend to abuse children. One of the objectives of the criminal justice system is to protect the innocent and discourage would-be perpetrators from harming them. Whether it does ...
Birth Control Works
4 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 1,415 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 1: 1
Facebook, Google Spread Misinformation About Las Vegas Shooting. What Went Wrong? It appears to be another case of automation working so fast that humans can't keep pace. Unfortunately, these powerful tech companies continue to be a main destination for news and it's not clear how they can solve the problem. ...
Thanos
4 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 343 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
#NotRacists Be Like: The Top 10 Phrases Used by People Who Claim They Are Not Racist This is not about racists. This is about not-racists. You’ve seen them before: the special class of white people who say racist shit and do racist things but declare themselves the “least racist person you know.” Their racism isn’t ...
Thanos
4 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 393 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs