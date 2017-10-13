Trump’s Deconstruction of the United States Is Accelerating
Happy Friday! Today Donald Trump took big steps toward killing Obamacare and the Iran nuclear deal, appointed another energy industry-linked climate change denier to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality, used his daughter-in-law to promote propaganda on his garbage Trump TV Facebook channel, and became the first president to give a speech to the virulent anti-gay religious fanatic hate group, Family Research Council.
In America, we don’t worship government - we worship God. #ValuesVotersSummit pic.twitter.com/YQ3iDlWylK
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017
Some of us don’t worship government OR God. Read the US Constitution, you cynical pandering pumpkin. https://t.co/ldDbtOj56K
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 13, 2017
This is the guy who promised to be the “best friend” of the LGBT community, speaking to a virulent anti-gay religious fanatic hate group.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 13, 2017
EU strongly rejecting Trump’s announcement on the Iran nuclear deal saying Iran has not violated it. “The EU will continue to preserve it”
— Paul Danahar (@pdanahar) October 13, 2017
Already our closest allies reject Trump’s scheme. He is accomplishing nothing except isolating the U.S. and fueling Iranian hardliners https://t.co/c2wcOpUmi3
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 13, 2017
The President’s daughter reads the “real news” on behalf of his campaign https://t.co/r1i05mUqGO
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 13, 2017
As the United States continues transforming into a banana republic. https://t.co/MxdisPTHN0
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 13, 2017
You can tell Trump is super serious about the Iran accord. Just look at the nuclear weapons experts he’s consulting. https://t.co/UPlrxUZ8sf pic.twitter.com/id6bk3u2Zh
— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 13, 2017
Pres. Trump: “The Iranian regime has committed multiple violations of the agreement.” https://t.co/u0y1xVWXua pic.twitter.com/eB4dJvDqLb
— ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2017
Another outright lie from the most dishonest person ever to squat in the Oval Office. https://t.co/ZowlSt8aOZ
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 13, 2017
