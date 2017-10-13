Trump’s Deconstruction of the United States Is Accelerating

The bad craziness gets worse every day

Happy Friday! Today Donald Trump took big steps toward killing Obamacare and the Iran nuclear deal, appointed another energy industry-linked climate change denier to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality, used his daughter-in-law to promote propaganda on his garbage Trump TV Facebook channel, and became the first president to give a speech to the virulent anti-gay religious fanatic hate group, Family Research Council.

Some of us don’t worship government OR God. Read the US Constitution, you cynical pandering pumpkin. https://t.co/ldDbtOj56K — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 13, 2017

This is the guy who promised to be the “best friend” of the LGBT community, speaking to a virulent anti-gay religious fanatic hate group. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 13, 2017

EU strongly rejecting Trump’s announcement on the Iran nuclear deal saying Iran has not violated it. “The EU will continue to preserve it” — Paul Danahar (@pdanahar) October 13, 2017

Already our closest allies reject Trump’s scheme. He is accomplishing nothing except isolating the U.S. and fueling Iranian hardliners https://t.co/c2wcOpUmi3 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 13, 2017

The President’s daughter reads the “real news” on behalf of his campaign https://t.co/r1i05mUqGO — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 13, 2017

As the United States continues transforming into a banana republic. https://t.co/MxdisPTHN0 — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 13, 2017

You can tell Trump is super serious about the Iran accord. Just look at the nuclear weapons experts he’s consulting. https://t.co/UPlrxUZ8sf pic.twitter.com/id6bk3u2Zh — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 13, 2017

Another outright lie from the most dishonest person ever to squat in the Oval Office. https://t.co/ZowlSt8aOZ — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 13, 2017

