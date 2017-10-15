 

In Which Donald Trump Openly Hopes Supreme Court Justices Sotomayor and Ginsburg Will Die

So he can put FOUR judges on the Supreme Court
Axios reports that Trump is now predicting he’s going to appoint four Supreme Court justices by the end of his first term, and to make this happen he’s hoping Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor will die.

“Ok,” one source told Trump, “so that’s two. Who are the others?”

“Ginsburg,” Trump replied. “What does she weigh? 60 pounds?”

“Who’s the fourth?” the source asked.

“Sotomayor,” Trump said, referring to the relatively recently-appointed Obama justice, whose name is rarely, if ever, mentioned in speculation about the next justice to be replaced.

“Her health,” Trump explained. “No good. Diabetes.”

