Trump to McCain: “At Some Point I Fight Back and It Won’t Be Pretty”

Just some more vindictive threats from the malignant narcissist squatting in the Oval Office, after John McCain dared to criticize him.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Sen. John McCain that “I fight back” after McCain questioned “half-baked, spurious nationalism” in America’s foreign policy. McCain, a former Navy pilot who spent 5½ years in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp and is battling brain cancer, offered a simple response to Trump: “I have faced tougher adversaries.” Trump said in a radio interview with WMAL in Washington, “I’m being very, very nice but at some point I fight back and it won’t be pretty.”

Here’s what John McCain said to attract the ire of the Orange Oligarch.

“To abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe, to refuse the obligations of international leadership for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems,” he said, “is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history.” He continued: “We live in a land made of ideals, not blood and soil.”

“Blood and soil” is an explicit reference to the white supremacist connections of this disreputable, degraded White House.