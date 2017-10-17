 

And Now, an Exceptional NPR Tiny Desk Concert by Randy Newman

Where is my wandering boy?
76
Music • Views: 1,367
3

YouTube

Oct. 10, 2017 | Bob Boilen — I think Randy Newman is a national treasure. If he was just a funny guy making music, I’d be OK with that, but his wit is sardonic, satirical and politically on point. Mixing politics and humor with music is usually about the punchline, and his punchlines even make the singer smile.

Randy Newman paints lasting portraits of places and people, all the while poking fun and highlighting injustice, stupidity, power and humanity and he’s been doing it for half a century. Here are the opening lines to his recently released song “Putin”:

“Putin puttin’ his pants on / One leg at a time / You mean he’s just like a regular fella, huh? / He ain’t nothing like a regular fella.”
His new album, Dark Matter, is his first batch of songs in nine years and there’s more than the usual biting Newman wit; there’s also a tender heart. And watching the 73-year-old songwriter amble to the Tiny Desk and singing these words, had me crying for sentiment so full of heart:

“I’m not much to talk to, and I know how I look / What I know ‘bout life comes out of a book / But of all of the people there are in the world / She chose me.”
Watch this grand master play.

Set List

“Putin”
“She Chose Me”
“It’s A Jungle Out There”
“Wandering Boy”

MUSICIAN

Randy Newman (vocals, piano)

CREDITS

Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Producers: Bob Boilen, Bronson Arcuri; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Bronson Arcuri, Morgan Noelle Smith; Production Assistant: Tsering Bista; Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast: npr.org

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Waiting Periods Really Do Reduce Gun Deaths Interesting conclusions from a new gun study: Imposing a waiting period between the initiation of a gun purchase and the close of the sale significantly reduces deaths by gun violence. The study, which appears in the Proceedings of the ...
Unshaken Defiance
13 hours, 44 minutes ago
Views: 94 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Nightmare at PDX In all, Cristina was held for 48 hours with the jail population, though she had committed no crime. She was treated poorly, and denied medical treatment when she requested it. She had no money in her jail phone account ...
Thanos
2 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 600 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
First-Ever Sex Discrimination Legal Network Is Ready to Defend Women in Trump’s America Shortly after the election, the attorneys and advocates who work at the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) started having a conversation. It seemed that the incoming Trump administration was likely to move backward on enforcing civil rights, loosening regulations, ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 610 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Meet Rhiannon Giddens, Newly Minted MacArthur ‘Genius’ As a solo artist — and, before that, as a member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops — singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens has made a career out of revitalizing and invigorating decades' worth of music reflecting the African-American experience. That's meant ...
Thanos
6 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 993 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lies About Black America Are ‘Central’ to Gun Ownership: A Reporter on What We Get Wrong About Gun Violence Lies that the GOP and Donald Trump promote all day long. “If you look at the neighborhoods where [gun violence] is most clustered,” Beckett said, it’s located in areas with high levels of poverty, low levels of education, and ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 week ago
Views: 1,522 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 63 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
St. Vincent Performs ‘Los Ageless’ One of Stephen's very favorite singer-songwriters collaborates with three pairs of boots to perform a song off her new album "Masseduction". Subscribe To "The Late Show" Channel HERE: bit.lyFor more content from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", click ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 1,220 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer (Official) Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: fandango.com Visit Star Wars at starwars.comSubscribe to Star Wars on YouTube at youtube.comLike Star Wars on Facebook at ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 1,210 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Brazil Branches of US-Based Church Target of Numerous Probes Church Based human trafficking and forced labor -- it's just religious freedom in action.../// When workers made a mistake, such as cutting a frame too short, she says they were screamed at and sometimes even hit to expunge the ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 1,109 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 9 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Missouri Woman Claims Religious Rights Violated by Abortion Law Those religious freedom laws conservatives are pressing through where ever they can might give fundamentalist xtians more grief than they bargained for. The law compels women to wait 72 hours between their initial visit and the procedure, view an ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 1,414 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lawmakers Call for ‘Stealthing’ to Be Classified as Rape U.S. Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) announced on Wednesday that they would push lawmakers to have "stealthing," or nonconsensual condom removal, classified as rape. In a letter sent to the House Judiciary Committee, Maloney and Khanna ...
Birth Control Works
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,059 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs