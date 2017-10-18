Trump Denies Telling Soldier’s Widow, ‘He Knew What He Signed Up For’ - Attacks Congresswoman Who Reported It

Donald Trump’s total lack of basic human empathy has gotten him in trouble again. Yesterday, after being shamed for not responding for more than a week to the news of four fallen soldiers in Niger, Trump finally decided to make a call to one of the widows — and reportedly told her, “He knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts.”

Even with everything we now know about this malignant narcissist, this is still a stunningly awful thing to say to a grieving widow.

And now, instead of trying to reach out and correct the damage somehow, he’s attacking Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was with Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s wife, Myeshia Johnson, when Trump called.

Trump denied Wilson’s claim and said he had a “very nice conversation” with Ms. Johnson “who sounded like a lovely woman”. “I didn’t say what that congresswoman said, and she knows it. I didn’t say it at all,” Trump told reporters Wednesday at the White House.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

And in a statement from the Oval Office he referred to Myeshia Johnson as “the woman.” He just can’t help himself. Check out Trump’s body language in this clip from ABC News.

Iframe

In the video clip above Trump says Rep. Wilson “now is not saying it … and I’d like her to make the statement again.”

Which Rep. Wilson just did, on Twitter.

I still stand by my account of the call b/t @realDonaldTrump and Myeshia Johnson. That is her name, Mr. Trump. Not “the woman” or “the wife” — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 18, 2017

Sgt. Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, who was in the car when Trump called, is also confirming that Trump made his heartless comments as reported.

Cowanda Jones-Johnson, Sgt. Johnson’s mom, just sent me a FB message. She is backing Rep. Wilson’s version. “Yes. He did state that comment” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 18, 2017

After everything this horrible human being has said and done in public, and the thousands of outright lies he’s told since taking office, why would anyone believe his denials now?