The Bob Cesca Show: Breakfast and Sex
Humor • Views: 2,204
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Breakfast and Sex: Not Safe For Work; Jacki Schechner from InvestigateRussia.org is here today; Breitbart’s infuriating new conspiracy theory; George W. Bush is miraculously making sense; Bush slams Trump without saying his name; Trump’s DHS nominee is horrible; Tennessee Twitter account turns out to be Russians; Why Fusion GPS invoked the Fifth Amendment in Congress; Trump hates bailing out insurance companies while offering them tax cuts; and much more.