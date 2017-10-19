 

The Bob Cesca Show: Breakfast and Sex

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Breakfast and Sex: Not Safe For Work; Jacki Schechner from InvestigateRussia.org is here today; Breitbart’s infuriating new conspiracy theory; George W. Bush is miraculously making sense; Bush slams Trump without saying his name; Trump’s DHS nominee is horrible; Tennessee Twitter account turns out to be Russians; Why Fusion GPS invoked the Fifth Amendment in Congress; Trump hates bailing out insurance companies while offering them tax cuts; and much more.

Editorial: Kobach Is Desperate for Trump's Approval Kris Kobach has been running a Trump-style gubernatorial campaign since the day he announced. From his empty insistence that there's a "culture of corruption" in Topeka to his argument that the Legislature's decision to repeal Gov. Sam Brownback's tax ...
First Aid Kit - It's a Shame
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - American Girl
WALK the MOON - Headphones
Nightmare at PDX In all, Cristina was held for 48 hours with the jail population, though she had committed no crime. She was treated poorly, and denied medical treatment when she requested it. She had no money in her jail phone account ...
First-Ever Sex Discrimination Legal Network Is Ready to Defend Women in Trump's America Shortly after the election, the attorneys and advocates who work at the National Women's Law Center (NWLC) started having a conversation. It seemed that the incoming Trump administration was likely to move backward on enforcing civil rights, loosening regulations, ...
Meet Rhiannon Giddens, Newly Minted MacArthur 'Genius' As a solo artist — and, before that, as a member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops — singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens has made a career out of revitalizing and invigorating decades' worth of music reflecting the African-American experience. That's meant ...
Lies About Black America Are 'Central' to Gun Ownership: A Reporter on What We Get Wrong About Gun Violence Lies that the GOP and Donald Trump promote all day long. "If you look at the neighborhoods where [gun violence] is most clustered," Beckett said, it's located in areas with high levels of poverty, low levels of education, and ...
St. Vincent Performs 'Los Ageless'
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer (Official)
