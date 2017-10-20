And Now, Richie Rude - the Silent Shredder
Armed with a wry smile and cunning skill on the bike, he is a man of few words. He prefers to let his riding do the talking. Richie Rude is the Silent Shredder.
Presented by: Yeti Cycles
Directed & Filmed by: Craig Grant & Joey Schusler
Edited by: Craig Grant
Creative Direction: Good Fortune Collective
Motion Graphics: Good Fortune Collective
Sound Design: Keith White
Riders: Richie Rude
Music:
Last Man Standing by Graffiti Ghosts
Shot on: Red Epic w/Canon L-Series lenses & Super 8 film