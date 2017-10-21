Saturday Jam: Snarky Puppy Guitarist Mark Lettieri, “Montreal”

YouTube

**TABLATURE/TRANSCRIPTION OF THIS TUNE AVAILABLE HERE: soundslice.com

iTunes: itunes.apple.com

Bandcamp: marklettieri.bandcamp.com

From the album Spark and Echo, on Ropeadope Records.

“Montreal” written and arranged by Mark Lettieri

ALBUM PERSONEL

Mark Lettieri: electric, acoustic, baritone, and Hammertone guitars, synths and loops

Jason “JT” Thomas: drums and percussion

Wes Stephenson: bass guitar

Shaun Martin: acoustic and electric piano, synths

Bobby Sparks: synths and clavinet

Milo Deering: pedal steel guitar, fiddle

Produced by Mark Lettieri

Co-produced, engineered, and mixed by Joey Lomas

Additional engineering by Bart Rose

Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk, New York, NY

Recorded at Fort Worth Sound in Fort Worth, TX, Sherman Street Studios in Richardson, TX, and Patrick McGuire Recording in Arlington, TX

Filmed and edited by Andy Laviolette

© 2016 Mark Lettieri

© 2016 Ropeadope Records