Saturday Jam: Snarky Puppy Guitarist Mark Lettieri, “Montreal”
From the album Spark and Echo, on Ropeadope Records.
“Montreal” written and arranged by Mark Lettieri
ALBUM PERSONEL
Mark Lettieri: electric, acoustic, baritone, and Hammertone guitars, synths and loops
Jason “JT” Thomas: drums and percussion
Wes Stephenson: bass guitar
Shaun Martin: acoustic and electric piano, synths
Bobby Sparks: synths and clavinet
Milo Deering: pedal steel guitar, fiddle
Produced by Mark Lettieri
Co-produced, engineered, and mixed by Joey Lomas
Additional engineering by Bart Rose
Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk, New York, NY
Recorded at Fort Worth Sound in Fort Worth, TX, Sherman Street Studios in Richardson, TX, and Patrick McGuire Recording in Arlington, TX
Filmed and edited by Andy Laviolette
© 2016 Mark Lettieri
© 2016 Ropeadope Records