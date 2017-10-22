Sunday Funky: Anthony Brancati, “Neo-Funk” (Ft. Larnell Lewis & Robi Botos)
Drummer Larnell Lewis just tears it up in this track. Prepare to be amazed.
Live Studio Recording! - Purchase “Neo-Funk” @ anthonybrancati.bandcamp.com
Facebook - Instragram - Twitter @anthonybrancatimusic
Subscribe to my channel!
anthonybrancatimusic.com
Written by Anthony Brancati & Robi Botos
Produced By: Anthony Brancati
Anthony Brancati: Lead Keys
Robi Botos: Rhodes/Clav
Larnell Lewis: Drums
Wesley Allen: Bass
Anthony Wright: Moog Key Bass
Andrew Kesler B3 Hammond Organ
Ian Culley: Lead Guitar
Tom Ionescu: Rhythm Guitar
Peter Kim: Trumpet
Emily Ferrell: Trombone
Julian Nalli: Alto Sax
Graeme Wallace: Tenor Sax
Engineered & Mixed By: Nick Bonin
Assistant Engineers: Andre St. Denis, Graham Ko
Mastered By: Peter Moore
Recorded Live @ Humber Studios on January 25, 2014
Video Production and Editing By: Anthony Brancati
Video Footage By : Tim O’Reilly, David Killing, Joanna Glezakos, and Charlie Jemmett
Special Thanks to Giovanni Campanelli, Andrew Mullin, Andre St-Denis, Andrew Kesler, and Ewen Lewis Photography