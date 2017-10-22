Sunday Night Excellence: Snarky Puppy, “Kite”

YouTube

Snarky Puppy - Kite

From the live DVD “We Like It Here”

Recorded and filmed live (free of overdubs) from October 7-10 at Kytopia Studios in Utrecht, the Netherlands, for GroundUP Music. For more information and upcoming tour dates, please visit groundup.ropeadope.com or snarkypuppy.com.

Written, arranged, and produced by Michael League.

Personnel:

Michael League - bass

Shaun Martin - keyboards

Bill Laurance - acoustic piano (solo)

Cory Henry - keyboards

Justin Stanton - Fender Rhodes

Mark Lettieri - guitar

Bob Lanzetti - guitar

Chris McQueen - guitar

Nate Werth - percussion

Larnell Lewis - drums

Mike Maher - flugelhorn

Chris Bullock - sax & bass clarinet

Bob Reynolds - sax

Jay Jennings - flugelhorn (solo)

Yannick Hiwat - violin

Tessel Hersbach - violin

Mara Tieles - viola

Susanne Rosmolen - cello

Engineered by Eric Hartman, Roy Van Rosendaal, Mike Harrison, & Colin Benders.

Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Brad Holt, Emily Schwarting, Joseph Lafond, and Christi LaViolette.

Mixed by Eric Hartman in Dallas, Texas.

Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk New York, NY.