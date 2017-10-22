Sunday Night Excellence: Snarky Puppy, “Kite”
Snarky Puppy - Kite
From the live DVD “We Like It Here”
Recorded and filmed live (free of overdubs) from October 7-10 at Kytopia Studios in Utrecht, the Netherlands, for GroundUP Music. For more information and upcoming tour dates, please visit groundup.ropeadope.com or snarkypuppy.com.
Written, arranged, and produced by Michael League.
Personnel:
Michael League - bass
Shaun Martin - keyboards
Bill Laurance - acoustic piano (solo)
Cory Henry - keyboards
Justin Stanton - Fender Rhodes
Mark Lettieri - guitar
Bob Lanzetti - guitar
Chris McQueen - guitar
Nate Werth - percussion
Larnell Lewis - drums
Mike Maher - flugelhorn
Chris Bullock - sax & bass clarinet
Bob Reynolds - sax
Jay Jennings - flugelhorn (solo)
Yannick Hiwat - violin
Tessel Hersbach - violin
Mara Tieles - viola
Susanne Rosmolen - cello
Engineered by Eric Hartman, Roy Van Rosendaal, Mike Harrison, & Colin Benders.
Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Brad Holt, Emily Schwarting, Joseph Lafond, and Christi LaViolette.
Mixed by Eric Hartman in Dallas, Texas.
Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk New York, NY.