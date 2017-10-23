Myeshia Johnson Confirms Rep. Frederica Wilson’s Account: Trump ‘Couldn’t Remember My Husband’s Name’

YouTube

Donald Trump and John Kelly viciously attacked Rep. Frederica Wilson, called her a liar and set the right wing mob on her.

But now we know who was really lying — as Myeshia Johnson confirms Wilson’s account and says Trump couldn’t even remember her husband’s name.

Myeshia Johnson, the widow of slain U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, confirmed Rep. Frederica Wilson’s account of her phone call with President Donald Trump on Monday. During an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Johnson said that Trump didn’t seem to know her husband’s name when he talked with her on the phone. “He couldn’t remember my husband’s name,” Johnson said. “That’s what hurt me the most.” Johnson told host George Stephanopoulos that Trump’s words during the phone call made her feel “very upset.” “It made me cry even worse,” she said. Johnson also defended Rep. Wilson by saying that the congresswoman didn’t fabricate or exaggerate any details of her call with the president. “Whatever she said was not fabricated,” Johnson said of Wilson. “What she said was 100 percent correct.” When asked by Stephanopoulos if she had anything to say to Trump now, Johnson simply responded, “No, I don’t have nothing to say to him.”

What an absolute disgrace for this craven, dishonest White House.

And now, Trump is calling Myeshia Johnson a liar too.